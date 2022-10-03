Kim Kardashian to pay $1.26 million over crypto promotion

The Securities and Exchange Commission is charging reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian with allegedly promoting a cryptocurrency on her Instagram account without disclosing how much she was paid to do so, the agency announced Monday. Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million in penalties to settle the charges and will cooperate with the SEC’s investigation, the agency said. Kardashian was paid $250,000 to tout EMAX tokens, sold by EthereumMax, to her tens of millions of followers in a June 2021 post. The star now has 330 million Instagram followers, making her promotions quite valuable. ‘’ARE YOU GUYS INTO CRYPTO????’’ she wrote in that post, including a link to Ethereum Max’s website, which offered instructions for how to buy the token, the SEC said. ‘’THIS IS NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE BUT SHARING WHAT MY FRIENDS JUST TOLD ME ABOUT THE ETHEREUM MAX TOKEN!’’ Kardashian included a hashtag indicating that the post was an advertisement, but the SEC said she also needed to disclose the amount she was paid. — WASHINGTON POST

SOCIAL MEDIA

Supreme Court to take cases involving terrorism content

The US Supreme Court will decide whether social media companies can be sued for hosting and recommending terrorist content, taking up two cases that challenge their liability protections. The cases mark the court’s first test of the broad immunity social media companies have enjoyed under a provision known as Section 230, part of the 1996 Communications Decency Act. Section 230 has become a target of conservatives, including former president Donald Trump, who say it lets left-leaning tech companies censor right-wing voices. In one case, Google is trying to defeat a suit involving Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old US citizen who was among 129 people killed in coordinated ISIS attacks in Paris in November 2015. Gonzalez’s family says Google’s YouTube service, through its algorithms, violated the Anti-Terrorism Act by recommending the terrorist group’s videos to other users. The Supreme Court also agreed to hear a related appeal by Twitter in a case stemming from a 2017 terrorist shooting in an Istanbul nightclub. In the same ruling that absolved Google for the Paris attacks, an appeals court said Twitter, Google, and Facebook had to face claims that they played a role in the Istanbul attack by failing to identify and remove ISIS materials. Twitter contends the appeals court improperly expanded the scope of the Anti-Terrorism Act. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

GM sales jumped in the third quarter

General Motors said Monday that its new-vehicle sales in the United States increased 24 percent in the third quarter, indicating that demand remains strong despite recent interest rate increases and concerns about the economy. The automaker said it sold 555,580 light trucks and cars in the three-month period ending Sept. 30, compared with 446,997 in the same period in 2021, when production of key components in Asia was constrained. Supply-chain issues have hampered the industry since the start of the pandemic, but GM said Monday that its supply of computer chips had improved. Other automakers offered mixed signals about the US new-vehicle market. South Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia reported record third-quarter sales to consumers through dealerships. But Toyota said its US sales fell 7 percent in the quarter, to 526,017 vehicles, despite a surge of 17 percent in September. Stellantis, the automaker formed last year in the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot, said its third-quarter sales fell 6 percent. Ford Motor is scheduled to disclose its sales Tuesday. On Sunday, Tesla said it delivered 343,000 electric cars worldwide in the third quarter. That was an increase from a year ago but short of analyst expectations. Like most other automakers, General Motors is in the midst of a fundamental transition to electric vehicles. GM said it sold more than 14,700 Chevrolet Bolt electric cars in the third quarter, its highest quarterly total ever. — NEW YORK TIMES

FOOD

From California: a hollowed-out bagel with way fewer carbs

California has long sought to replicate New York’s world-famous bagels. From the low-calcium Manhattan tap water to the specialized boiling techniques, countless West Coast shops have struggled to recreate the signature crust and texture of the fabled deli staple. Now, a new celebrity-backed bagel venture has stopped trying. Instead, it’s making a bagel that’s quintessentially Los Angeles: a round piece of bread with a hole in the middle, and 90 percent fewer carbs. The unusually healthy bagel is the creation of BetterBrand, a startup that has raised more than $5 million. Its investors include Reddit Inc. cofounder Alexis Ohanian’s firm, a founder of driverless car business Cruise and streaming platform Twitch, the Shameless actress Emmy Rossum, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

EV charging stations now outnumber gas stations in Manhattan

Charging an electric car in Manhattan takes a little work — but it’s already much easier than finding a gas station. The borough has about 320 publicly accessible charging locations, according to data from the US Department of Energy, compared with just 29 remaining gas stations, according to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. In other words, Manhattan’s EV-charging sites now outnumber its gas stations more than 10 to one. Gas stations still dominate citywide — 697 across all five boroughs, versus about 520 charging sites — but there, too, the chargers are catching up. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ATHLETIC EQUIPMENT

Peloton and Hilton team up

Fans of Peloton will have a new place to ride the company’s workout bikes: Hilton’s 5,400 hotels in the United States. The two companies announced Monday that Hilton will be the first chain to offer Peloton Bikes across all of its US branded hotels. The companies also said that members of the Hilton Honors rewards program will get a 90-day free trial to the digital Peloton app and $100 off a Bike, Bike+ or Tread purchase through Jan. 1. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Porsche stock below IPO price

Porsche stock traded below the price it debuted at last week, succumbing to the market pressures Volkswagen defied by going ahead with Europe’s biggest initial public offering in more than a decade. The sports-car maker’s shares traded down as much as 1.8 percent to €81 ($79.64) on Monday, roughly in line with the drop in the blue chip Euro Stoxx 50 Index. Porsche debuted at €82.50 ($81.11) — the high end of the range VW sought — on Sept. 29 in Europe’s biggest IPO since miner Glencore raised almost $10 billion in 2011. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TELEVISION

One America News looks to an old-fashioned distribution system

After being dropped by two major pay-TV distributors this year, One America News is attempting a comeback by leveraging an old technology: the antenna. The conservative channel, which has been accused of spreading misinformation about the 2020 election and praised by former president Donald Trump, lost millions of homes when DirecTV and Verizon stopped carrying it. To replace them, OAN is signing up partners to broadcast on so-called “subchannels.” OAN airs on free, over-the-air channels in about 30 markets and plans to be in about 100 by the end of this year, according to a person familiar with the company’s strategy who asked not to be identified because the plans aren’t public. The markets include Pittsburgh; Las Vegas; Wichita, Kan.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Birmingham, Ala.