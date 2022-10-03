US home prices now posting biggest monthly drops since 2009

(Bloomberg) -- Home prices in the US have taken a turn and are now posting the biggest monthly declines since 2009.

Median home prices fell 0.98% in August from a month earlier, following a 1.05% drop in July, Black Knight Inc. said in a report Monday. The two periods mark the largest monthly declines since January 2009.

“Together they represent two straight months of significant pullbacks after more than two years of record-breaking growth,” said Ben Graboske, Black Knight Data and Analytics president.