15-year-old boy killed in Hudson, N.H., dirt bike crash

A 15-year-old boy was killed and another was injured when the dirt bike they were riding crashed into a pickup truck in Hudson, N.H., on Sunday, police said.

The crash happened around noon on Wason Road, police said. The driver of the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, also 15, was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, police said. He was then medflighted to a Boston-area hospital.