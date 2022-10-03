Contest: Pick the winners in the Rhode Island general election

After a successful primary contest that had more than 500 entries, we’re back with 95 questions about the winners of the statewide, congressional, and General Assembly races, along with the statewide ballot questions.

If these questions consume your day, it’s time to play the Rhode Map General Election Pick ‘Em contest.

Who will be Rhode Island’s next governor? How many voters will approve the statewide ballot questions? Who’s running in House District 49?

You can click here to submit an entry (and don’t be afraid to submit more than one).

To make things a little more challenging, we’ve added questions about voter turnout in the governor’s race, and you’re also being asked to decide what percentage of the vote the three ballot questions will get.

Advertisement

The contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. We’ll have prizes for the winners, and most importantly, you’ll get to brag to your peers that you know more about Rhode Island politics than anyone.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.













Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.