Defense seeks to poke holes in case of woman charged with murdering her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, in Canton

Jackson, a high-profile lawyer from California, said the lead State Police investigator has close personal ties to a number of people who were at a party where the incident happened.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen sort of a more obvious and a more troubling set of circumstances that suggest a conflict of interest, or a series of conflicts of interest,” said Read’s lawyer, Alan Jackson, in Norfolk Superior Court. The parties were arguing multiple pretrial motions.

Lawyers for Karen A. Read - the woman charged with murder and other counts for allegedly driving over her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, during a January blizzard in Canton - sought to poke holes in the prosecution’s case at a pretrial hearing Monday.

But Assistant District Attorney Adam C. Lally said prosecutors have vetted any possible conflict of interest between the trooper and those at the party, and that “any relationship is ancillary, tangential at best.”

O’Keefe died after an outing with Read and friends at a Canton bar on the night of Jan. 28 that ended in front of 34 Fairview Drive in Canton, the home of Brian Albert, also a Boston police officer, and his wife, Nicole, where an after-party was held that stretched into early the following morning.

Read and O’Keefe arrived outside the Albert home in her black Lexus SUV after midnight. Prosecutors allege that after O’Keefe exited the passenger side of Read’s SUV, he was hit by the right rear side of the vehicle as Read was making a three-point turn. Read, who authorities contend was legally drunk at the time, allegedly then drove off.

O’Keefe was found by Read under 6 inches of snow about six hours later. The state medical examiner’s office concluded O’Keefe died from hypothermia and multiple head injuries, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors also allege that O’Keefe wanted to end their relationship, that the couple argued frequently, and that Read had previously left a voicemail on O’Keefe’s phone screaming that she hated him, records show.

In court Monday, Jackson said authorities allege that the first time anyone learned O’Keefe was dead was at 6:04 a.m. on Jan. 29, when Read, her friend Jennifer McCabe, and another woman returned to the Alberts’ residence and found O’Keefe lying in the front yard.

However, Jackson said, another witness said in a police interview that she learned of O’Keefe’s death earlier at 4:55 a.m., when McCabe called her with the information.

“That means somebody’s not telling the truth,” Jackson said of the time discrepancy.

Lally told the court that the witness testified she had missed McCabe’s call because she was asleep.

“The intention of the phone call may have been to inform her of something, but it’s not a phone call she received,” Lally said.

Jackson countered that the defense doesn’t dispute the call initially went to voicemail, suggesting the witness could have listened to the voicemail minutes later.

Jackson also said witness Matthew McCabe, brother-in-law to Brian Albert, told investigators he looked out the kitchen window of Albert’s house during the after-party and saw V-shaped tire tracks - suggesting a vehicle had made a three-point turn - yet he didn’t see O’Keefe’s six-foot body lying nearby.

“How could he see the tire tracks that led to Mr. O’Keefe being killed right there in the yard and not see Mr. O’Keefe?” Jackson said.

Lally disputed Jackson’s characterization of the testimony.

“The only person who has ever said that there was a three-point turn in front of the house by Ms. Read was Ms. Read, to the troopers later on that day,” Lally said. “None of the witnesses ever said they saw a three-point turn. None of the witnesses ever said there was any evidence of a three-point turn.”

Jackson said the lead State Police investigator on the case indicated authorities had seized Read’s vehicle at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, when in fact video evidence shows the car was seized at 4:12 p.m. He also raised questions about tail-light shards police “miraculously” found at the scene.

Lally suggested the time-stamp on the video might have been incorrect due to daylight savings time.

“I have no idea whether the date and time stamp was accurate, whether it was an hour off because of Daylight Savings Time,” Lally said. If so, he said, that would put the time stamp at 5:12 p.m., much closer to the trooper’s notation that the vehicle was seized at 5:30 p.m.

Jackson maintained that instead of being hit by a car, O’Keefe was “beaten severely,” suffering a wound in the back of his head that caused a skull fracture, as well as a cut to his right eye. The right part of his nose was cut “consistent with punches being thrown, consistent with a fistfight,” Jackson said, and he had wounds on his arm consistent with dog bites; the Alberts owned a German shepherd on the night in question that’s no longer in their possession, Jackson said.

Lally countered that the medical examiner did not “characterize anything as bite wounds” on O’Keefe, “nor is there any indication of any defensive wounds whatsoever.”

A trial date hasn’t been set.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

