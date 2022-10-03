Family reeling after Truro man dies in New Bedford jail following his arrest on charges of killing his mother

Jeff Howe and Susan Howe divorced about seven years ago, but remained friends. He said he and the extended Howe family are turning to each other for emotional support as they try and process the violence that has suddenly befallen them.

“The only thing I’d say is that it’s an end to a very sad couple of days,” said Jeff Howe, Adam’s father and the ex-husband of Susan. “It’s pretty overwhelming, but we are doing okay.”

Since Friday, the extended Howe family has been overwhelmed by tragedy - the murder of matriarch Susan Howe in her Truro home and the apparent suicide of her son, Adam, while jailed on charges of killing his mother.

“We are talking to each other and feeling it out,” Jeff Howe said.

According to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, the 34-year-old Adam Howe killed his mother inside her home where both were living, a death discovered when Truro police and fire responded around 9 p.m. Friday and found the woman’s body burning on the front lawn.

Adam Howe retreated inside, and was later taken into police custody without incident. But, in what O’Keefe said shows how the mental health system for people accused of a crime is “broken,” Howe was dead in an apparent suicide by Sunday afternoon while in the Ash Street Jail operated by Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.

Hodgson wasn’t immediately available Monday.

According to authorities, correction officers at the Ash Street Jail noticed Howe was unresponsive at 3:04 p.m. Sunday. ”Three correctional officers and two correctional nurses performed CPR on Mr. Howe. Mr. Howe was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 3:37 p.m., ‘’ Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said Monday in a statement.

According to Quinn’s office, Howe “was alone in his cell in an isolated unit at the time of the incident, was wearing inmate clothing specifically designed for at risk prisoners, and was on random 15-minute spot checks.”

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and no foul play is suspected, Quinn’s office said.

But for O’Keefe, the critical issue is how he was unable to get Howe into what he believed was the safest place for him - Bridgewater State Hospital’s forensic facility used to treat sentenced prisoners and people so mentally ill they cannot stand trial.

“That’s the purpose of Bridgewater, (for) people like this,’’ O’Keefe said.

A request for comment was sent to the Department of Correction and the Executive Office Of Public Safety and Security Monday morning.

After Howe was taken into custody Friday night at his mother’s house, he was brought to Cape Cod Hospital for medical treatment, O’Keefe said. While there, both O’Keefe and the doctor who treated him concluded Howe was significantly mentally ill and needed to be in a secure psychiatric facility.

O’Keefe said that early Saturday morning, an on-call judge agreed and ordered Howe to be involuntarily committed to Bridgewater under a part of state law known as Section 12. But staff at the Department of Correction facility refused to comply with the judge’s order. If O’Keefe wanted Howe in their custody, a jail would have to make that request under another law known as Section 18A, O’Keefe said.

“I think there’s some issues there with their interpretation of the law,” O’Keefe said. “But notwithstanding that at three o’clock in the morning, there isn’t a whole lot you can do.”

He said Howe was released from the hospital to the custody of State Police and they contacted the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department. “We couldn’t get a hold of anyone,” O’Keefe said of the Barnstable department.

According to O’Keefe, State Police also contacted Hodgson’s office and they agreed to accept Howe into the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford.

“The system is broken not only in the criminal justice milieu but for people with mental health issues who do not commit crime. And the vast majority of people with mental health issues do not commit crime,’’ O’Keefe said. “But those that do, we have very limited ability, especially in the middle of the night, which is unfortunately, when many of these types of incidents happen. We have very little ability to put them in a place as evidenced by this set of facts where they’re going to get the kind of help that they need.”

Adam Howe and his wife have a daughter who was born in March 2020, according to probate court records. The girl is currently in the custody of her maternal grandmother, according to John DiPiano, an attorney representing the girl’s grandmother in court proceedings.

“This is a tragedy, the loss of a parent,” DiPiano said in a phone interview Monday. “And it’s a tragedy that -- the scope of which -- the average person doesn’t have to contend with on a daily basis.”

The girl’s grandmother, who is also Adam Howe’s mother-in-law, referred a request for comment to her attorneys Monday. She asked the Globe not to publish her name.

She “is in the process of digesting and processing this loss,” DiPiano said in a phone interview.

“Her focus has always been, and continues to be, on the well-being of her granddaughter,” DiPiano said. “This is a situation [that] illustrates that we as a society need to augment our mental health care system and substance abuse recovery system.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.