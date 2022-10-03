Lynn man held pending dangerousness hearing after South Boston sexual assault

A Lynn man is being held in jail pending a dangerousness hearing later this week in connection to a sexual assault in South Boston last month, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said.
Felix Palmer, 36, was arraigned Monday in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of rape, indecent assault and battery, and assault and battery, Hayden’s office said in a statement. Judge John Garland ordered Palmer held while awaiting a dangerousness hearing set for Thursday, the statement said.
Palmer’s court-appointed attorney, Bradford R. Stanton, said Palmer denies the charges against him.
”We’ll see what we can do to make sure his interests are protected between now and” Thursday’s hearing, he said.
Palmer is accused of attacking a female victim at D Street and West 3rd Street on Sept. 23 at about 5:30 a.m., the statement said. Palmer allegedly told the victim to “run” and to “repent” and then punched her in the head and sexually assaulted her, the statement said.
Palmer was arrested on Friday after the victim gave police a description of the assailant and police reviewed surveillance video taken from the area of the attack, the statement said.
Police previously said Palmer was from Boston.
