Man found dead in Chelmsford lake after three hour search for missing kayaker

A man was found dead Monday in a Chelmsford lake after rescue crews searched for three hours for a kayaker in distress, police said.
Just before 3:30 p.m., an man was found dead in Freeman Lake after an extensive search by the Chelmsford fire department, State Police Air Wing, and local and state police dive teams.
The Massachusetts Environmental Police also brought in a sonar buoy to search for the missing kayaker, officials said. The kayak was found empty earlier in the search.
The man’s body will be taken to the chief medical examiner’s office, police said.
