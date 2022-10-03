fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man found dead in Chelmsford lake after three hour search for missing kayaker

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated October 3, 2022, 1 hour ago

A man was found dead Monday in a Chelmsford lake after rescue crews searched for three hours for a kayaker in distress, police said.

Just before 3:30 p.m., an man was found dead in Freeman Lake after an extensive search by the Chelmsford fire department, State Police Air Wing, and local and state police dive teams.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police also brought in a sonar buoy to search for the missing kayaker, officials said. The kayak was found empty earlier in the search.

The man’s body will be taken to the chief medical examiner’s office, police said.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video