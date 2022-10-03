Man found dead in Millbury home texted earlier that he had feared he would be killed, court records say

The information was contained in a Millbury police report filed in Worcester Central District Court, where Donnellan was scheduled to be arraigned on charges of assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. Authorities haven’t named the victim or disclosed his relationship to Donnellan, except to say the two men knew each other.

The man found dead in a Millbury residence Saturday afternoon had previously texted someone indicating he was fearful he might be killed by 34-year-old Kevin D. Donnellan, who was slated for arraignment Monday on charges stemming from the death, legal filings show.

No lawyer was listed for Donnellan in online court filings Monday morning.

The police report said Donnellan called 911 Saturday from 303 Millbury Ave., telling a dispatcher that he and the other man had been fighting, and that the man’s body was located in the downstairs area. Donnellan also told the dispatcher he tried to fatally stab himself after the altercation with the other man.

“Donnellan advised that the victim was last seen alive about [six] hours ago and that his neck was slashed,” the report said.

Responding officers took Donnellan into custody, and he was taken to an area hospital for his own injuries.

“Officers located the victim deceased in the basement with obvious trauma to the neck region along with red brown stains on the victim’s body and in more than one area of the home,” the report said. " ... Investigators obtained correspondence from the victim to a third party (text message), with the victim expressing fear for their safety and concern that Donnellan would kill them.”

The filing didn’t identify the person the victim texted, or say when the message was sent. No information on what prompted the fight Saturday was disclosed.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public,” Millbury police Chief Brian Lewos told reporters Saturday night at the scene.

Lewos’s words were echoed at the Saturday briefing by Worcester DA Joseph D. Early Jr., whose office is prosecuting Donnellan.

“We are so early into this investigation,” Early told reporters Saturday night. “I’m going to let the professionals do their work — they do a great job, and we’ll go wherever the evidence takes us.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.