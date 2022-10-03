Police identify 26-year-old man fatally shot in Roxbury

“The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470,” the statement said.

In a statement, police identified the man as Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, of Boston. No arrests have been made in his slaying.

Boston police on Monday identified the 26-year-old man who was fatally shot Thursday in Roxbury, just a short distance from where youth were playing football and soccer.

Police said there have been 27 homicides in Boston so far in 2022, compared to 32 at the same time last year.

Authorities have said previously that officers were called Thursday at 6:05 p.m. to the area of 625 Shawmut Ave., for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found Moreta-Gonzalez suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Boston Police Deputy Superintendent James Miller told reporters Thursday night.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden said Thursday night that his office’s thoughts and prayers were with Moreta-Gonzales’s family.

“And as always, we need the community’s support and help here,” Hayden said. “Anytime something like this happens our concern is for the community at large. There’s no reason to believe that the community’s at risk at this particular time.”

Hayden noted Thursday that the fatal shooting occurred when there were soccer games and football practice happening on fields nearby.

“We’re always concerned about our community and our people when these things happen, and we’re going to need people’s help and support, as always, as we attempt to work hard on this case,” Hayden said .

In their statement Monday, Boston police said tipsters can also contact investigators anonymously.

“Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463),” police said. “The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.