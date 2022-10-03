Somerville man dies after rollover crash on I-95 in Foxborough; 5 others seriously injured

A Somerville man died and five other people were seriously injured after they were ejected from a vehicle that crashed on Interstate 95 in Foxborough early Sunday morning, State Police said.
Henry Augustin, 23, died from his injuries after being taken to Boston Medical Center, according to David Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police.
Augustin was riding with five other men in the 2009 Ford Expedition that rolled over multiple times north of Exit 13 just after 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Procopio said.
The person who was believed to have been driving — a 22-year-old Tewksbury man — was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. A 23-year-old Peabody man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries, and a 28-year-old Everett man, a 23-year-old Everett man, and a 23-year-old Somerville man were taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries, Procopio said.
State Police said the group was returning from a Providence nightclub when the driver lost control of the vehicle for reasons that are still under investigation.
