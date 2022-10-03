Steamship Authority proposes higher fares for Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket ferries

The new rates would go into effect on Jan. 3, 2023, according to the proposal posted on the agency’s website.

The price increases would generate an estimated $7.8 million in additional revenue — approximately $4,400,000 of which would come from the Martha’s Vineyard route and $3.4 million from the Nantucket route, Steamship Authority officials said in a statement .

Taking the ferry to Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket will soon become more expensive, if new rate hikes proposed by the Steamship Authority are approved.

On the Martha’s Vineyard route, adult passenger tickets would go up by 50 cents (from $9 to $9.50), and children and senior tickets would be raised by 25 cents (from $4.50 to $4.75). The cost of 10-ride commuter books would go up $4 for adults (raising the current rate of $82 to $86) and by $2.50 for seniors and children, and the 46-ride commuter book would go up by $9. The prices for one-way standard fare vehicles on the Martha’s Vineyard route would be increased by 5.1 to 8.7 percent.

Steamship authority officials have also proposed raising excursion fares by $1 and raising the cost of 10-ride automobile coupon books by $45 (from $910 to $955), as well as an 8 percent rate increase for all vehicles longer than 20 feet in length.

The cost of year-round parking permits for Woods Hole lot and Palmer Avenue lot would go up by $50, seasonal permits would be raised by $25, and daily fee parking rates from May 15 to Oct. 31 would go up by $1, according to the proposal.

On the Nantucket route, the cost of traditional ferry passenger tickets would be raised $1 for adults (from $19 to $20) and 50 cents for children and seniors (from $9.50 to $10). The cost of 10-ride commuter books would go up $8 per book for adults and $5 for children and seniors. High-speed ferry tickets would cost an additional $3 for adults, $1.50 for children, and $2.25 for seniors. Same day high speed tickets round trip tickets would cost an additional $2.50 for each direction for adults; an additional $1.75 for seniors, and an extra $1 for children in each direction. The cost of 10-ride high speed tickets would go up by $25 per book for adults, $17 for seniors, and $15 for children. The prices for one-way standard fare vehicles on the Nantucket route would increase between 5.4 and 7.3 percent.

Also on the Nantucket route, excursion fares would go up by $2 and the cost of the 6-ride automobile coupon book would go up by $66. Year-round parking permits for Hyannis would increase by $50, seasonal permits by $25, and daily fee parking rates from May 15 to Oct. 31 would be raised by $1 per day.

An informational meeting on the Steamship Authority’s proposed 2023 operating budget will be held via Zoom at 5 p.m. Monday.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.