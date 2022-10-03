Wayland police officer fatally shoots attacking dog

A Wayland police officer shot and killed a dog that attacked and bit him during an emergency response Monday morning, officials said.
The officer was responding to a 911 call hang-up from a residence on Concord Road when the attack occurred, according to a department statement. He was speaking with the homeowner in the doorway of the residence when the dog attacked, biting the officer several times.
The officer retreated to his vehicle as the dog continued to attack him, police said, eventually using his gun to shoot and kill the dog. The officer was taken to a local hospital for bite wounds.
The incident is under investigation, the statement said.
Police said the dog had been the subject of previous complaints of aggressive behavior.
“This is a very difficult and unfortunate situation,” said acting Wayland Police Chief Ed Burnham. “The safety of our officers and community members is of the utmost importance, and anytime an officer has to use force, we take it very seriously. We will investigate this incident to ensure we have the fullest possible understanding of what occurred.”
The 911 call was later determined to be accidental, police said, and made by a child in the home.
