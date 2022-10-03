‘Whitey’ Bulger hangs over trial of South Boston man seeking compensation for wrongful conviction

Taking the stand at a civil trial in Suffolk Superior Court over whether he deserves state compensation for spending half his life behind bars, Frederick Weichel, 70, told jurors he was sitting in a South Boston bar around the time 25-year-old Robert LaMonica was shot to death in Braintree just after midnight on May 31, 1980.

A South Boston man who spent nearly 36 years in prison for a wrongful conviction of a 1980 murder testified in court Monday that notorious gangster James “Whitey” Bulger threatened to kill him and his family decades ago if he ever spoke about another man who was suspected in the slaying.

Advertisement

Weichel said he was stunned when he learned days after the shooting that police considered him a potential suspect. Then, he was terrified when Bulger showed up outside his apartment in the D Street housing project that June, repeatedly beeping the horn on his blue Chevrolet until Weichel climbed into the back seat.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

“I wouldn’t disobey him,” said Weichel, adding that he didn’t know Bulger personally but knew of his reputation as a killer.

Weichel recalled that Bulger turned to face him and said: “If you ever mention Tommy Barrett’s name, I’ll kill you. And if I can’t get you, I’ll get your mother and your sister.”

His voice cracking with emotion, Weichel told jurors Bulger said “he was going to cut my head off and kick it down the street like a head of lettuce. He told me not to mention Tommy Barrett’s name ever.”

Weichel said he assured Bulger, “I never will.”

Bulger is now dead. He was serving a life sentence for 11 murders when he was beaten to death by fellow inmates four years ago at a federal penitentiary in West Virginia.

And Barrett, though never charged with LaMonica’s murder, is at the center of Weichel’s legal battle to collect as much as $1 million in compensation from the state for wrongful imprisonment. Under state law, former prisoners who were wrongfully convicted can sue for compensation, but they must prove they are innocent of the crime, or any other felony related to it.

Advertisement

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office is contesting Weichel’s claim, arguing that even if Weichel didn’t kill LaMonica, he knew that Barrett did and helped him escape justice.

“He helped his best friend leave the state, knowing police were looking for him and knowing Mr. Bulger wanted him protected,” Assistant Attorney General Abigail Fee told jurors during opening statements.

Weichel’s lawyer, Mark Loevy-Reyes, said in opening remarks that the state has accused Weichel of being the gunman who killed LaMonica for 42 years, yet is now switching its theory of the case in an effort to unfairly deny him compensation.

“All we have to prove is that he’s innocent,” said Loevy-Reyes, adding that police had no forensic evidence linking Weichel to the crime.

“Not only did Fred Weichel lose half of his 70 years of life in prison, but the real murderer of Robert LaMonica went free,” Loevy-Reyes said.

Judge Catherine Ham, who is presiding over the trial, told jurors they will be asked to decide whether Weichel has proved by clear and convincing evidence that he did not commit the murder or any other felony arising from the case.

LaMonica, who worked at the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, was gunned down outside the Braintree apartment he shared with his girlfriend. A teenager, who was drinking beer with several friends in a park across the street, said he heard shots and saw a man flee and jump into a waiting car. He helped police create a composite sketch of the suspect and picked Weichel’s mugshot from a photo array as “a pretty good likeness.” Later, while driving around South Boston with police and LaMonica’s two brothers, the teen identified Weichel on a street corner as the suspect.

Advertisement

Weichel’s lawyers say the identification was flawed and the teenager could not have identified the suspect from some 175 feet away, at night.

Weichel was convicted of first-degree murder in 1981 and sentenced to life in prison without parole but always maintained his innocence and ultimately won his freedom in 2017. A judge overturned his conviction, ruling that investigators withheld evidence that may have helped him prove his innocence.

Norfolk county prosecutors insisted that he had not been exonerated but said they would not retry him because witnesses had died and evidence had been lost or destroyed.

On Monday, Weichel testified that he didn’t know who killed LaMonica and had never discussed the slaying with Barrett, whom he had met a couple of years earlier when they worked together doing community outreach for the city of Boston.

Weichel said he arranged for Barrett to stay with one of his friends in California after Barrett’s sister told him she “was very concerned that her brother was going to get murdered” because someone had attempted to shoot and kidnap him.

Advertisement

Weichel told jurors that Bulger paid him four more visits after their first encounter in the car, each time warning him not to mention Barrett’s name. He said he never told Barrett about Bulger’s threats “because I was afraid he would kill me if he ever found out.”

At the time of his arrest, Weichel was 28 and working as a maintenance worker at the Boston Housing Authority. He said he knew LaMonica, and his family, and considered him a friend. He said he was shocked by his conviction and went to prison a young man, with hopes of getting married and having a family, but came out “an old man.”

He described prison as a rough place, where he was stabbed in the face and arm and on another occasion beaten unconscious “with a sock with an object in it” that broke his jaw. In the beginning, he recalled, his mother would visit him and “start crying and I’d do the same.” She died in 2000, and he was unable to attend her wake or funeral.

Weichel said it’s been difficult trying to adjust to a world that changed dramatically during his decades behind bars, but he finds joy in every day.

“I’m just so happy to be free,” Weichel said.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.