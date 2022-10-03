Prosecution says Oath Keepers ‘concocted a plan for armed rebellion’

Setting out their opening statement in the trial of Rhodes and four other members of the Oath Keepers on charges of seditious conspiracy, federal prosecutors said Monday that the message was an early step in a broad effort to stop the transfer of presidential power and to use the might of the far-right militia to keep President Trump in office.

WASHINGTON — Two days after Election Day in 2020, Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers militia, sent an urgent, encrypted message to high-ranking members of his group, telling them to resist allowing Joe Biden to enter the White House.

Over the next two months, Rhodes riled up and recruited dozens of Oath Keepers to join his plot, prosecutors said, eventually deploying them in Washington and across the river in Virginia to disrupt a key moment of the democratic process: the certification of Biden’s victory at a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Ever since our government transferred power from George Washington to John Adams in the year 1797, we have had a core custom of routine and peaceful transfer of power,” Jeffrey S. Nestler, a prosecutor, said in US District Court in Washington.

“These defendants tried to change that history,” Nestler went on. “They concocted a plan for an armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of democracy.”

In his own opening statement, Phillip Linder, Rhodes’s lawyer, said Rhodes and his subordinates had never planned an attack against the government on Jan. 6. Instead, Linder said, the Oath Keepers were waiting for Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act — a move, they claim, that would have given the group standing as a militia to employ a force of arms in support of Trump.

Calling the Oath Keepers a “peacekeeping force,” Linder also argued that the group did not go to Washington on Jan. 6 to storm the Capitol but to provide security at political rallies for speakers and dignitaries, like Roger Stone, Trump’s longtime political adviser.

“Even though it may look inflammatory,” Linder told the jury, “they did nothing illegal.”

Rhodes and his four followers are the first defendants in the sprawling investigation of the Capitol attack to face trial on charges of seditious conspiracy, a crime that traces back to the Union’s efforts to protect the federal government against secessionist rebels during the Civil War.

The proceeding, which is expected to last four to six weeks, will be both a primer on the inner workings of the Oath Keepers and a kind of test case for the sedition conspiracy charge. That is the most serious count the government has brought so far against any of the nearly 900 people charged in the Capitol assault.

During the trial, prosecutors intend to use Rhodes’s own words — in virtual meetings, letters to his members, and encrypted text messages — to show how he fiercely opposed Biden’s victory in November and became increasingly convinced of the Oath Keepers’ role in keeping Trump in power.

The conspiracy, Nestler said, culminated on Jan. 6 when more than a dozen members of the Oath Keepers advanced in military-style “stacks” into the Capitol itself — with some moving off in search of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Other members, Nestler added, were stationed as a “quick reaction force” at the Comfort Inn Hotel in Arlington County, Virginia — across the Potomac River from Washington — in case things went wrong.

Another key aspect of the trial will be the Oath Keepers’ relationship to Trump, a man they often supported as president despite their traditional antigovernment beliefs. The group, which was founded during the Obama administration to oppose what it saw as an overreaching government, mobilized to defend presidential power once Trump assumed office and embraced the deep-state conspiracy theories that marked his new administration.

Because of the nature of the Oath Keepers’ defense — and because of the government’s wealth of evidence — the trial is less likely to focus on disputes over what the group did in the days and weeks leading up to Jan. 6 than it is to hinge on the question of why they did it.

The government contends that Rhodes and his four codefendants — Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins, and Thomas Caldwell — willingly planned to use force against the government and carried out their attack even though Trump never did invoke the Insurrection Act.

The defense maintains that the Oath Keepers could not have seditiously sought to stop the transfer of power because they believed that the Insurrection Act would allow them to legally come to Trump’s aid. The group was primarily concerned with potential violence by counterprotesters and instituted the so-called quick reaction force to prevent attacks from leftist activists like Antifa, David Fischer, Caldwell’s lawyer, told the jury.

“This is the biggest bait and switch in the history of the American justice system,” Caldwell said.

While the seditious conspiracy statute generally bars plots to overthrow the government, Rhodes and co-defendants have been accused of using force to block the execution of federal law — in this case, the 12th Amendment and the Electoral Count Act of 1887, both of which govern the transfer of presidential power.

The five defendants have also been charged with two other conspiracy counts. One accuses them of plotting to disrupt the election certification process on Jan. 6. The other charges them with plotting to prevent federal officers from discharging their duties that day.