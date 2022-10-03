Clarinetist’s $100m donation to BU medical school resonates

He always made beautiful music (“A $100m tribute to a lifetime of friendship,” Metro, Sept. 30).

To this violinist buried deep in the string section of many orchestras, it was always good news to see Edward Avedisian sitting in the first clarinet chair. Mellifluous sounds thus guaranteed, I could look forward to enjoying both rehearsals and concerts. Now it is an unexpected but not a far-fetched segue to read of his $100 million donation, in honor of his childhood friend, to Boston University’s medical school.

Kudos to a good man and a wonderful musician.