LETTERS

Clarinetist’s $100m donation to BU medical school resonates

Updated October 3, 2022, 17 minutes ago
Edward Avedisian (left), retired clarinetist and philanthropist, with his longtime friend Dr. Aram Chobanian on stage Sept. 29 during a celebration of Avedisian’s donation to the Boston University medical school. The school is being named after Avedisian and Chobanian, who is a retired cardiologist and former BU president.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

He always made beautiful music (“A $100m tribute to a lifetime of friendship,” Metro, Sept. 30).

To this violinist buried deep in the string section of many orchestras, it was always good news to see Edward Avedisian sitting in the first clarinet chair. Mellifluous sounds thus guaranteed, I could look forward to enjoying both rehearsals and concerts. Now it is an unexpected but not a far-fetched segue to read of his $100 million donation, in honor of his childhood friend, to Boston University’s medical school.

Kudos to a good man and a wonderful musician.

Inge Thorn Engler

Auburndale

