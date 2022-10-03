The halcyon days of a friendlier America — that’s a myth

With all due respect, the fantasy of a friendlier America before we began “bowling alone” is a myth (“The White House bowling alley is a symbol of what’s wrong with US politics,” Opinion, Sept. 28). In those halcyon days of “civility” and bowling together, Catholics still bowled with Catholics, Episcopalians with Episcopalians, and Blacks and Jews bowled by themselves. Yes, we had civility, because bigotry flourished.

We punish ourselves in the futile search for a civility and community that will never return, because that bigoted world of so-called civility is gone forever in a much more accessible and open America. That world of the 1930s and 1940s represented stability, permanence, community, and, to a considerable degree, mediocrity, because it excluded everyone who didn’t fit. We taught eugenics, kept out immigrants, continued lynching people. Charles Lindbergh was America’s most popular figure before World War II and would never have to bowl alone. He might have beaten FDR if he had run against him in 1940.