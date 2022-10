Your readers may disagree about the substance of the allegations against Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo and about the role of racism in his being stripped of his committee chairmanships (“City Council struggles with more dysfunction: Accusations of racism expose a deepening rift,” Page A1, Sept. 30). However, we should all recognize the damage done to our society and polity when we abandon the presumption of innocence and reject due process.

Kate Auspitz