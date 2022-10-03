A private sponsorship program for displaced Venezuelans

And yet there’s still not enough focus on those conditions and on what the Biden administration should be doing to better help the increasing number of displaced Venezuelans who are coming to our doorstep seeking refuge.

When Ron DeSantis flew two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants from Texas and dumped them like cargo on Martha’s Vineyard last month — in a vile act of political trickery — the Florida governor inadvertently shone a light on the plight of Venezuelans fleeing the horrific conditions of their homeland.

The idea is modeled after the innovative private sponsorship initiative called Uniting for Ukraine. Implemented in April, the program allows private US citizens and groups to financially sponsor the resettlement of Ukrainians and others displaced by the Russian invasion. So far, nearly 130,000 applications have been filed by Americans seeking to sponsor displaced Ukrainians. By August, more than 50,000 Ukrainians had entered the country through the program.

What if there were a similar program for Venezuelans, wondered Matthew La Corte and Gil Guerra of the Niskanen Center, a libertarian think tank based in Washington, D.C., that advocates for reducing barriers to immigration. La Corte is the center’s government affairs manager for immigration policy while Guerra is an immigration policy fellow.

When Biden launched Uniting for Ukraine, “we were very supportive of what we felt was a program that had enormous promise by creating this expedited pathway for Ukrainians to enter the US on a temporary basis if they had a US-based sponsor,” said La Corte in an interview. “What happened in Ukraine, obviously, is a historic, enormous displacement. But the second-largest displacement crisis in the world right now is Venezuela.”

Indeed, there are 6.8 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants worldwide who have fled the dictatorship of President Nicolás Maduro. The country is practically in a permanent state of humanitarian crisis. There are widespread shortages of medicines and basic health products. And while the country finally tamed hyperinflation after four years, Venezuelans still face high prices — as of August, the year-to-year inflation figure was 114 percent — and struggle to afford food. In 2019, a third of the population was severely food insecure. Power outages are routine, and water and fuel are also in short supply.

While the majority of displaced Venezuelans have moved to neighboring Latin American countries, they have lately been coming to the United States in record numbers in search of protection. In August alone, more than 25,000 Venezuelans crossed into the country through the southern border, surpassing Guatemalans and Hondurans to become the second-largest nationality after Mexicans. From October 2021 through the end of August, there were 154,000 encounters with Venezuelans along the US-Mexico border, which represents an increase of 216 percent from the entire previous fiscal year.

The Venezuelan migrants are largely coming through Texas. Organizations in El Paso are reportedly at capacity sheltering migrants, and Venezuelans find themselves homeless and sleeping on the streets.

This is “a population similar in size to the Ukrainian exodus that is closer to our borders,” said La Corte. Clearly, the private sponsorship program for Ukrainians has been a success. It makes perfect sense to expand Uniting for Ukraine to include Venezuelans. La Corte even came up with a name: Volunteering for Venezuelans, V4V.

The program offers an expedited pathway to protect Venezuelans, and it would allow them to apply for a work permit. To be clear, it would be separate from the refugee resettlement program, which according to La Corte accepted fewer than 100 Venezuelans this year. Obviously, there are a lot of similarities between refugees and asylees — both are fleeing dangerous conditions, for one — “but they face pretty distinct processes” when they seek protection in the United States, said La Corte.

The good news is that the Biden administration is apparently considering the expansion of the private sponsorship program to include refugees from other countries. And offering it to Venezuelans in need is one humanitarian response the United States can launch immediately. After all, the Martha’s Vineyard stunt provided ample evidence that private citizens are more than willing to help desperate migrants.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.