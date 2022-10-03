State needs to give islands the mechanism to keep residents housed

In his political stunt exploiting migrant families, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida inadvertently helped the year-round residents of Martha’s Vineyard show the world their compassion and generosity, the diversity of their community, and, once again, their desperate need for more housing (“On the Vineyard, change and challenge belie the postcard image,” Page A1, Sept. 25).

As Brian MacQuarrie’s story makes clear, Martha’s Vineyard is far more than a seasonal playground for the wealthy; it is a thriving community of working- and middle-class families who are in a daily struggle to find places to live on an island where the average home costs $1.3 million. For its neighbor Nantucket, the average home price is nearly three times that. The islands cannot thrive or survive without a way to preserve and create affordable places to live for the workers, families, and seniors who are the very heartbeat of these communities.