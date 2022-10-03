Bill Belichick largely stays quiet on Patriots quarterback dilemma

With second-year quarterback Mac Jones inactive, Hoyer started against Green Bay, but was quickly ruled out after getting sacked by Packers linebacker Rashan Gary on a third down during New England’s second offensive drive. After the hard hit, Hoyer immediately visited the blue medical tent on the sideline before heading to the locker room.

“We’ll see where things stand,” Belichick said. “I don’t know. Today’s kind of the day to reassess things and figure things out. Talk to our medical staff. Postgame is, most of the time, really inconclusive. It’s the next 24-48 hours — how guys respond, what tests they do and so forth. All of that information comes in usually well after the game.”

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Patriots coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t say Monday whether the team plans to add another quarterback after Brian Hoyer exited Sunday’s game with a head injury.

Belichick would not say whether Hoyer traveled back with the team to New England.

“I don’t want to make a definite answer on that,” he said. “I’d have to make sure I’m right before I say what I would say.”

If Hoyer is unable to practice this week — and Jones remains hobbled by his high ankle sprain — the Patriots would have just one healthy quarterback on their 53-man roster and practice squad. Rookie Bailey Zappe, who finished Sunday’s game, would log first-team reps.

The Patriots will likely have to make a transaction so that they have a backup quarterback available for Sunday’s game against Detroit. Belichick wouldn’t specify which player would have served as the emergency quarterback against Green Bay if Zappe had suffered an injury.

More information regarding Jones and Hoyer will be available Wednesday, when the Patriots return to practice. Jones did not participate in any practices last week.

Even if Hoyer is cleared to practice, Zappe certainly made a case Sunday that he should be the starter while Jones is sidelined. The fourth-round draft pick kept the Patriots competitive, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. His lone turnover was a lost fumble after a sack by Gary, who easily beat right tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Belichick said Zappe “did a solid job.”

“I think we all know what a backup quarterback’s potential job and role is,” Belichick said. “Bailey knows it, we know it, everybody that plays that position knows it. That’s what happened and he stepped in. He was well-prepared. I thought, generally, he handled himself well.”

Belichick said he did not consider going for it on fourth down during overtime. After losing the coin toss, the Patriots forced the Packers to punt and obtained possession at their own 49-yard line. Running back Damien Harris rushed for 5 yards to reach Green Bay’s 46, but the offense stalled on its subsequent two plays. Belichick opted to punt in order to give the Packers a long field, rather than attempt to extend the drive. Said Belichick, “We wouldn’t want to come up short on fourth and 5 and hand them the ball, a first down away from field goal range. There’s a tradeoff there.” Green Bay took over at its 10-yard line and went 77 yards to set up the winning field goal.

The Patriots are bringing back linebacker Jamie Collins, according to his agent, David Canter. It is unclear whether Collins will join the 53-man roster or the practice squad. Players on the practice squad can be temporarily elevated to the game-day roster three times per season. After their defense looked old and slow by the end of last season, the Patriots moved on from their trio of veteran linebackers in Collins, Dont’a Hightower, and Kyle Van Noy. They instead turned to a younger core, hoping to develop the likes of Mack Wilson, Raekwon McMillion, and Anfernee Jennings. Through four weeks, however, the group has struggled with its play off the ball. Collins, who remained an unsigned free agent after his contract with the Patriots expired in March, turns 32 this month, but he should provide a strong presence on the inside. In 10 games last season, Collins registered an interception, three pass deflections, and 20 tackles, including three for a loss.

