Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is ‘slightly ahead of schedule’ in his rehab

According to coach Jim Montgomery , whose club carried a 2-1-0 preseason mark into the match vs. the Devils, Grzelcyk appears to be “slightly ahead of schedule” to return as a key member of the club’s six-man defensive corps.

Grzelcyk, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery, wore a red (noncontact) sweater, as did promising rookie prospect Fabian Lysell , the right winger who appeared to bang up a shoulder in the first period of Saturday’s 4-0 win over the Flyers at the Garden.

NEWARK — His return-to-work target date still penciled in for approximately Nov. 1, five-year veteran defenseman Matt Grzelcyk hit the ice for the first time Monday morning in Brighton, skating with the early group of Bruins stick carriers who were not here in the evening for an exhibition game vs. the Devils.

Grzelcyk, though, will not be in the lineup for next Wednesday’s season opener in Washington. The Bruins, as expected, also will be without franchise defenseman Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and No. 1 left winger Brad Marchand (hips), both of whom underwent offseason surgeries that likely will keep them sidelined until after Thanksgiving.

Veteran winger Taylor Hall, who played here for the Devils during his 2017-18 MVP season, also will not be in the opening night lineup. Hall sustained an upper-body injury Saturday and Montgomery said the next morning that the injury, originally considered minor, would need more time to heal. His status will be updated on a week-to-week basis.

Forward looking

Opting not to bring most of their A-list talent here, the Bruins took a deeper look at some of the kids, particularly forwards, still vying to pick off a varsity roster spot.

“As much as you guys are intrigued who is going to establish themselves,” Montgomery told a small media gathering following Monday’s workouts, “so are we.”

From that standpoint, Hall’s injury could lead to one forward sticking around at least a little longer.

The up-front prospects here who were still vying for jobs included Jack Studnicka, Mark McLaughlin, and A.J. Greer, whom Montgomery again had riding on the same line.

Another line of hopefuls was John Beecher, Jakub Lauko, and Vinni Lettieri.

Veteran fourth-line center Tomas Nosek began the night on left wing, which put longtime prospect Joona Koppanen at center and Oskar Steen on right wing. The move was made, explained Montgomery, to give the 6-foot-5-inch Koppanen a look at pivot, a position he historically has found more comfortable than the wing.

“He’s a good fourth-line center because of his positional play,” said Montgomery, noting Nosek’s versatility, “and how he supports his wingers in the defensive zone and offensive zone. He’s a very smart hockey player in the offensive zone.”

Mr. Personality

Greer, 25, was under contract with the Devils the last two seasons, but suited up for only 10 games with the varsity. Montgomery said last week that he was impressed by the ex-Boston University Terrier, particularly his aggressive approach, and he would have a spot in the lineup if the season started now.

The question remains, though, whether Greer can keep the coach’s eye through the end of the preseason, which wraps Saturday night in a rematch with the Devils on Causeway Street.

The vivacious, chatty Greer has been particularly engaging with the media, showing a personality that many Bruins, kids and vets alike, typically prefer to hide.

“When I talk to him, he’s all business, incredibly focused and very engaged,” said Montgomery. “I don’t see a lot of personality, so it’s good to know that he has one.

Let’s see it

The Bruins are off Tuesday, but it’s possible the front office will announce a dozen or more roster cuts ahead of Wednesday night’s matchup against the Rangers in New York. “We are going to get down to our numbers shortly,” noted Montgomery. “The time for [prospects] to impress us is right now, in these next two games especially.” … The Blue Jackets released veteran left winger James Neal, who came to their camp on a professional tryout. Rarely do PTO candidates land work. However, it still looks like Swedish defenseman Anton Stralman, a late add as a PTO with the Bruins, could pick off a roster spot, particularly with McAvoy and Grzelcyk out of the mix at season’s start … Kyle Keyser and Keith Kinkaid, a regular here for years in the Devils net, were the two netminders suited up for the Bruins. Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark each will start one of the two remaining preseason games.

