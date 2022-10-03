EMass boys’ soccer: A pair of three-goal games from Rockland’s Joao Faria headlines Players of the Week

Hunter Brodeur, Westport — The senior striker continued his offensive barrage, scoring twice in three separate games for a six-goal total this week. Brodeur has 18 goals in eight games.
Joao Faria, Rockland — In pursuit of the program’s single-season scoring record (30), the senior forward scored six times this week, tallying three goals each in South Shore wins over Randolph (4-1) and Middleborough (5-2) to raise his season total to 19.
James Forrest-Hay, Newburyport — The senior has scored in nine straight games after a three-goal week that included the winner in Tuesday’s 1-0 Cape Ann victory over North Reading that helped the Clippers (10-0) stay undefeated.
Ben Garland, Norwell — The freshman played a huge part in a 3-0 week for the Clippers, netting a pair of goals in Monday’s 5-0 win over Cohasset before scoring a career-high three goals in Friday’s 7-0 win over Mashpee.
Riley Jones, Billerica — In his first varsity start, the sophomore keeper recorded 14 saves for the shutout in Saturday’s 2-0 nonleague win over Peabody.
Vincent McGann, Chelmsford — The sophomore scored seven times across three wins, starting the week off with a three-goal performance in a 7-0 win over Methuen before scoring twice in wins over Lowell (4-2) and Westford (3-2).
Casey Milliken, Oliver Ames —A six-point week for the sophomore midfielder was highlighted by a two-goal, two-assist performance in Friday’s 6-0 Hockomock win over Sharon that raised his assist total to a league-best 11.