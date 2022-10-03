EMass boys’ soccer: A pair of three-goal games from Rockland’s Joao Faria headlines Players of the Week

Hunter Brodeur, Westport — The senior striker continued his offensive barrage, scoring twice in three separate games for a six-goal total this week. Brodeur has 18 goals in eight games.

Joao Faria, Rockland — In pursuit of the program’s single-season scoring record (30), the senior forward scored six times this week, tallying three goals each in South Shore wins over Randolph (4-1) and Middleborough (5-2) to raise his season total to 19.

James Forrest-Hay, Newburyport — The senior has scored in nine straight games after a three-goal week that included the winner in Tuesday’s 1-0 Cape Ann victory over North Reading that helped the Clippers (10-0) stay undefeated.