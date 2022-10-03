Game 160: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox return to Fenway for their final series of the 2022 season, limping to the finish line. They are 3-9 in their last 12 games after being swept in Toronto. The Sox finished the season 3-16 against the Jays.
It might not get much better at home against the Tampa Bay Rays, who have won 12 of the 16 meetings between the teams, including the last four, and are heading to the postseason.
First baseman Eric Hosmer is expected to be activated off the injured list for the series.
Rich Hill will be on the mound for Monday night’s opener.
Lineups
RAYS (86-73): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 3.00 ERA)
RED SOX (75-84): TBA
Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (8-7, 4.41 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rays vs. Hill: Randy Arozarena 4-7, Christian Bethancourt 2-10, Ji-Man Choi 2-3, Yandy Díaz 1-7, Wander Franco 0-2, Manuel Margot 7-29, Francisco Mejía 1-3, Isaac Paredes 1-5, David Peralta 5-17, Harold Ramírez 2-7, Jose Siri 0-4, Taylor Walls 1-3
Red Sox vs. Glasnow: Christian Arroyo 2-6, Xander Bogaerts 2-12, Rafael Devers 4-15, Kiké Hernández 0-1, J.D. Martinez 3-12, Reese McGuire 2-9, Tommy Pham 1-3, Alex Verdugo 2-10
Stat of the day: Hill is the 21st pitcher in major league history to make 25 starts in a season at the age of 42 or older.
Notes: Hill is 3-1 with a 3.63 ERA in 15 career appearances (six starts) against Tampa Bay. He has faced the Rays three times this season, pitching 11 shutout innings over two starts before allowing five runs in four innings on Sept. 6. … Glasnow is 2-1 with a 4.19 ERA in seven career starts against the Red Sox. He is making his second start since returning last Wednesday from Tommy John surgery against Cleveland.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.