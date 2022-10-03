Game 160: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox return to Fenway for their final series of the 2022 season, limping to the finish line. They are 3-9 in their last 12 games after being swept in Toronto. The Sox finished the season 3-16 against the Jays.

It might not get much better at home against the Tampa Bay Rays, who have won 12 of the 16 meetings between the teams, including the last four, and are heading to the postseason.

First baseman Eric Hosmer is expected to be activated off the injured list for the series.