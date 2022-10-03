It is unclear whether Collins will join the 53-man roster or the practice squad. Players on the practice squad can be temporarily elevated to the game-day roster three times per season.

The Patriots are bringing back linebacker Jamie Collins, according to his agent, David Canter.

Jamie Collins was originally drafted by the Patriots in 2013.

After their defense looked old and slow by the end of last season, the Patriots moved on from their trio of veteran linebackers in Collins, Dont’a Hightower, and Kyle Van Noy. They instead turned to a younger core, hoping to develop the likes of Mack Wilson, Raekwon McMillion, and Anfernee Jennings.

Through four weeks, however, the group has struggled with its play off the ball.

Advertisement

Collins, who remained an unsigned free agent after his contract with the Patriots expired in March, turns 32 this month, but he should provide a strong presence on the inside.

In 10 games last season, Collins registered an interception, three pass deflections, and 20 tackles, including three for a loss.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.