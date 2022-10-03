Rafael Devers had another All-Star campaign for the Red Sox, but he knows he’s capable of much more

Yet to Devers and those around the Red Sox, there is an element of “what could have been” that accompanies that All-Star level of play. After all, Devers was hitting .324/.379/.602 with 22 homers in 87 games when he landed on the injured list with a right hamstring injury in late July.

In a vacuum, Rafael Devers has amassed another brilliant season in his young career. The 25-year-old entered the Red Sox’ final three games of the season with a .293/.356/.519 line, 27 homers, 87 RBIs, and 69 extra-base hits — all while taking a significant step forward defensively from the prior two years.

Advertisement

He pushed to return as soon as possible, but his numbers since returning — a .237/.317/.374 line with five homers in 51 games — showed the lingering effects of the injury and the disruption to his timing that followed Devers’s time on the injured list. It’s become common to see Devers favoring his right leg after hustling down the line on ground balls.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s always been there. It never went away completely. I’ve been playing with it since I came off the IL,” Devers said through translator Carlos Villoria Benítez. “I’m the kind of player that will always look to play with pain. I’ll play through it. … That’s the type of person I am. That’s not going to change.”

That said, Devers remains convinced that there is another level of accomplishment that is attainable — both in the short- and long-term. He cites the 2019 season, when he hit .311/.361/.555 with 32 homers and 90 extra-base hits, as his best to date, while believing he can surpass those lofty marks.

“I’m not really happy with my [2022] numbers because I know that they can be way better. I know that I can produce more,” said Devers. “I truly believe that for next year, the numbers are gonna be better.”

Advertisement

Devers does not simply think about the production of which he’s capable in an individual season. While watching Albert Pujols surpass 700 homers, Devers has contemplated his aspirations for longevity in the game.

“That’s where everybody wants to be,” Devers said of Pujols. “Everybody wants to keep growing throughout the years. That’s something that is in my mind. I don’t only think about today but also think about the future and how I can prepare for the future to be a better player and a better person.”

Of course, any spitballing about the future of Devers comes with the unavoidable question of whether that will unfold in Boston. The Sox certainly hope that’s the case.

“[He’s] going to be a centerpiece in this lineup for years,” said hitting coach Pete Fatse.

To achieve that, Devers and the Sox would have to work out a long-term deal. He’s eligible for free agency after the 2023 season.

Asked if he thought he’d talk about a long-term deal with the team this offseason, Devers shrugged.

“I don’t know.”

Winter (ball) is coming

The Red Sox expect several of their players to play winter ball. Triston Casas will play in the Dominican Winter League, Darwinzon Hernandez, and Eduard Bazardo will pitch in the Venezuelan Winter League, prospects Ceddanne Rafaela, Christian Koss, and Jeter Downs will play in the Puerto Rican Winter League. Hernandez, who worked out of the rotation at times with Triple-A Worcester this year, will work strictly out of the bullpen in Venezuela.

Advertisement

Hernandez (21.60 ERA, 9 strikeouts, 8 walks in 6 ⅓ big league innings this year) was called up by the Sox for the series against the Rays. To clear a spot for him, the team optioned righthander Josh Winckowski.

Oh, brother

Red Sox manager Alex Cora plans to head to New York after the conclusion of the season to watch the Mets in the playoffs. Cora’s brother Joey is the third-base coach for New York. “The plan had been to play him in the World Series,” Alex Cora lamented. … The Red Sox activated Eric Hosmer (back) prior to Monday’s game and expect him to play during the three-game series against the Rays. To clear a spot for him, outfielder Rob Refsnyder landed on the injured list with lower back spasms. Though he’s found himself shelved multiple occasions, Refsnyder had an outstanding year when healthy, hitting .307/.384/.497 with six homers in 57 games and seemingly forging a place on the Red Sox roster moving forward. “He’s a guy that we definitely rely on,” said Cora. “This is a guy we really like. He can contribute at this level.” … Xander Bogaerts was a late scratch from Monday’s game with what the team described as back tightness.





Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.