Rich Hill stars again as the Red Sox finally get one over on the Rays

Hill was excellent, and after a lethargic start, the Red Sox lineup rallied from down 3-0 to claim a 4-3 victory over Tampa Bay.

Yet for Rich Hill, the opportunity to compete meant everything. And so, for the 26th time in 2022, the 42-year-old took the mound with a competitive intensity and conviction that still amazes players who are roughly half his age.

In the grander scheme, nothing was at stake. The Red Sox have secured a last-place finish and losing record while the Rays are once again playoff-bound and all but surely locked into the sixth seed in the AL postseason bracket. The meeting of the two teams at Fenway had little meaning for their season arcs.

Over six innings, Hill allowed just three hits, but Fenway Park proved incapable of containing them. Wander Franco sent a first-inning 89-mile-per-hour fastball for a few drinks at the Cask, with his 13th career homer — and sixth against the Red Sox — putting the Rays ahead, 1-0. Three innings later, Manuel Margot (after a two-out throwing error by Rafael Devers that prolonged the inning) likewise cleared the Monster with a two-run homer that ricocheted around Lansdowne Street to put the Rays up, 3-0.

Outside of the two homers, Hill baffled the Rays with his array of fastballs, curves, and cutters, delivered alternately as staccato and legato notes. Hill’s year concluded with a 4.27 ERA, 109 strikeouts, and 37 walks in 124 ⅓ innings.

Yet the Sox offense was silent to that point, largely owing to the dominance of Tyler Glasnow (3 ⅔ scoreless innings, seven strikeouts). But down 3-0 after Hill’s final frame, the Sox rallied for three runs in the sixth (two on a Christian Arroyo double, another on a Kiké Hernández double) and one more in the seventh on a Devers sac fly.

Devers went 3 for 3 with a double — his 70th extra-base hit of 2022 — and the go-ahead sac fly. He is one of 25 players in baseball history with three seasons of 70 or more extra-base hits through his age-25 season.

