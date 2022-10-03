With their top talent resting, Bruins show little offensive spark in preseason loss to Devils

The Bruins, 2-2-0 in the preseason under new coach Jim Montgomery, face their next preseason test Wednesday night in Manhattan against the Rangers. Then they wrap things up Saturday night at the Garden vs. the Devils before kicking off the 2022-23 campaign.

Well, there were no finds for the Black and Gold here at the Rock. The Devils, hoping to wedge their way into the Eastern Conference playoff picture this season, pinned a 1-0 exhibition loss on the Bruins on the strength of a Thomas Tatar goal and the airtight goaltending of Vitek Vanecek.

NEWARK — The Bruins kept most of their prime-time talent home Monday, because the raison d’etre of the preseason is sifting through prospects and tidying up roster openings.

The well-traveled Tatar, entering the final season of the UFA deal he signed in the summer of ‘21, connected midway through the first period for what was the lone strike in the opening 40:00. Set up with a sharp feed at the offensive blue line by Michael Vukojevic, the freewheeling Tatar split the Bruins D pairing high in the zone and finished off with a clever forehand roof shot over Keith Kinkaid at 10:55.

The Bruins looked dull in the attacking zone much of the night. They mustered but a half-dozen shots in the first period, 10 more in the second, but didn’t put much, if any, sustained pressure on Vanecek, the former Capitals tender who signed here over the summer.

Former Devils goalie Kinkaid, signed by the Bruins in the offseason as their insurance backup, was by far the Black-and-Gold’s top performer.

Calm, poised and well positioned through the night, Kinkaid, 33, turned back 17 of 18 shots over the opening 40:00 and fulfilled the No. 1 requirement: giving his club a chance on a night when the game could have been out of reach after two periods.

However, the night ended for Kinkaid at 3:06 of the third period when he appeared to sustain a leg injury making his 18th stop of the night. Backup Kyle Keyser, likely his partner this season at AHL Providence, assumed net chores for the remainder of the night.





