Japan sent rare warning to residents to shelter from North Korean missile

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired a missile over Japan for the first time since 2017, ratcheting up tensions to levels not seen in years.

The missile launched Tuesday appears to have splashed down in waters to the east of Japan, the Japanese government said. It had earlier broadcast a notice to the Japanese public that a North Korean missile was heading toward the northern part of the country.

“A missile has been launched, a missile has been launched,” were among some of the warnings read by broadcasters with television screens only showing a black screen with white text. It warned residents of less populated areas of some remote islands -- part of Tokyo as well as Hokkaido and Aomori prefectures -- to take shelter from a missile fired from North Korea.