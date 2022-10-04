The Killers go big at TD Garden

In hindsight, it was pretty obvious from their earliest releases that the Killers were made to headline arenas. The Las Vegas band, which stopped by TD Garden on Monday, has possessed a larger-than-life profile since its breakthrough in the early ‘00s. Even as pop trends have changed, the Killers have maintained that stature, and Monday’s fast-paced show, which included cuts from across the band’s seven albums as well as a couple of well-chosen covers, showed why.

Drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. of the Killers at TD Garden. Chris Phelps/www.chrisphelps.com

The Killers specialize in a modern take on “heartland rock,” fusing the synth-tinged guitar anthems that made up a chunk of Top 40 radio playlists in the ‘80s with the winsome romanticism of that decade’s new wave (represented on Monday by Johnny Marr, the former Smiths guitarist who opened the show with a solo set), early-millennium swagger, and some wide-eyed American West mythmaking. Frontman Brandon Flowers has an affable charm and throws himself fully into every song, whether it’s the monumental modern power ballad “All These Things That I’ve Done,” the punchy synthpop cut “Somebody Told Me,” or the nostalgic Americana track “Runaway Horses,” and his bandmates are right there with him, whether they’re tearing into harder-edged cuts or stripping things down for tender moments, like a sweet cover of the 20th-century standard “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.”