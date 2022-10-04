Putting on the Ritz above South Station

The 51-story office and condominium tower under construction now above South Station has a residential brand: The Ritz-Carlton. The luxury condos, designed by Jeffrey Beers International, will be on the top 16 doors of the 51-story, 678-foot tower. Houston real estate giant Hines, the tower’s developer, has tapped The Collaborative Cos. to sell the Ritz-Carlton condos. “The Ritz-Carlton is synonymous with luxury exceptionalism and is a perfect match for this iconic project in the heart of Boston,” said Sarah Khalifa, vice president of mixed-use development for Marriott International, which owns The Ritz-Carlton brand. The first Ritz-Carlton hotel opened in Boston in 1927, and the property at 1 Newbury St. has since been rebranded as The Newbury. The Ritz-Carlton, Boston hotel later opened at 10 Avery St. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Boston, South Station Tower are expected to open in 2025. — CATHERINE CARLOCK

PRIVACY

Google to pay $85m to settle Arizona suit over data collection

Google will pay $85 million to resolve a consumer privacy suit by Arizona claiming the technology giant surreptitiously collects data on users’ whereabouts for targeted advertising, according to a statement by the state’s attorney general. The settlement comes as Google is facing similar complaints by a group of state attorneys general, including Texas, Indiana, and Washington, D.C., in their respective state courts, over user location data. Arizona accused Google in a May 2020 complaint of violating the state’s Consumer Fraud Act by gathering location data even after users opt out of a feature that records location history through other settings such as “Web & App Activity.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Russia fines TikTok for not removing LGBT material

A Russian court on Tuesday fined TikTok for failing to delete LGBT material, the country’s latest crackdown on Big Tech companies. The Tagansky District Court in Moscow issued the 3 million ruble ($50,000) penalty to the short-video sharing platform following a complaint by Russian regulators. TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd., didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. According to the case file, state communications regulator Roskomnadzor complained about a video published on the platform earlier this year that breaches Russian laws against promoting “LGBT, radical feminism and a distorted view on traditional sexual relations.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TAXES

New havens added to blacklist

The European Union added the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands to its tax haven blacklist Tuesday, and also put Anguilla back on as a “non-cooperative jurisdiction” just a year after it was removed. The EU said it made the additions largely due to “concerns that these three jurisdictions, which all have a zero or nominal-only rate of corporate income tax, are attracting profits without real economic activity.” The EU established the blacklist in 2017 to tackle rampant tax evasion. Twelve “jurisdictions” are now considered non-cooperative: American Samoa, Anguilla, the Bahamas, Fiji, Guam, Palau, Panama, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the US Virgin Islands, and Vanuatu. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford stock up on upbeat sales report

Ford shares rose nearly 8 percent Tuesday after the carmaker’s latest quarterly sales results showed growing demand for its lineup of electric vehicles, including its flagship F-150 Lightning plug-in pickup. EV sales tripled in September as its overall deliveries gained 16 percent in the latest quarter, the company reported Tuesday. Ford said inventory of the new Lightning truck stays an average of only eight days on dealer lots before being snapped up and sales of its electric Mustang Mach-E jumped 47.3 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Victoria and Albert Museum removes the Sackler name

The director of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London once told the BBC that the museum was “proud to have been supported by the Sacklers” — the family whose philanthropy is tied to the drug at the heart of the opioid crisis. The museum was “not going to be taking” its name off the walls, the director, Tristram Hunt, added at a 2019 news conference. Yet now, the museum has done just that: removing signage that pointed visitors to its Sackler Courtyard, the glittering multimillion-dollar main entrance that opened to much fanfare in 2017, as well as to its Sackler Center for Arts Education. The museum, which has one of the world’s leading design and decorative arts collections, said in a statement that it had “mutually agreed” with the Sackler family that the name would be removed. “We have no current plans to rename the spaces,” the statement added. — NEW YORK TIMES

BANKING

HSBC considering selling Canadian operation

HSBC is exploring a sale of its operations in Canada, the latest move to streamline the lender that is seeking to head off a call by its largest shareholder to split up. A potential sale of HSBC’s 100 percent equity stake in HSBC Bank Canada is among the options being explored, the lender said in a statement. The review is at an early stage and no decisions have been made, the bank said. The British lender has had operations in Canada since 1981, according to its website. HSBC Bank Canada is the seventh largest bank overall in the country and operates more than 130 branches across the country. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SECONDHAND SHOPPING

Goodwill goes online

Goodwill is making its first big push online with GoodwillFinds, a curated marketplace of donated goods that seeks to compete with Poshmark and The RealReal, secondhand sites where resale has become sport to shoppers hunting luxury brands to flip for profit. Launching with more than 100,000 items that typically fill the racks and shelves of brick-and-mortar Goodwill stores including clothes, toys, and housewares, the site is also chock full of unique high-end finds like a retro red patent leather Gucci bag selling for $499.99, black suede Prada shoes priced at $220, and a Burberry sapphire crystal Swiss watch up for grabs at $230.85. The charity, founded over a century ago, made more than $5.4 billion in donated goods retail revenue across the United States and Canada last year. It uses the net proceeds to help over 100,000 people get trained and placed in full-time jobs each year, GoodwillFinds chief executive Matthew Kaness said in an interview. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AGRICULTURE

Nestle to spend $1b to encourage sustainable farming

Nestle the world’s largest coffee company, will invest more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1 billion) by 2030 to encourage farmers supplying its Nescafe brand to employ more sustainable farming methods as climate change and extreme weather threaten crops. Nestle will offer training about the best planting techniques as well as cash incentives to motivate farmers to take actions, such as planting cover crops to protect the soil. With a sprawling network of more than 500,000 farmers sourcing beans for Nescafe, the company intends to double the number of suppliers it works with on such issues to at least 200,000. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

