Take a look inside this $15.9 million waterfront compound on Cape Cod

Marybeth and Stephen Bisson, owners of Wicked Craft in Boston, are selling the 18-acre property on Red Brook Harbor that includes both a private beach and a tennis court.

Marybeth and Stephen Bisson , owners of the restaurant Wicked Craft in Boston, are looking to part ways with the almost 18-acre waterfront compound, which is just steps from the shore and features a boathouse and indoor and outdoor pools.

A sprawling oceanside property on Cape Cod that has its own tennis court and two houses was recently put on the market for a hefty asking price: $15.9 million .

Marybeth and Stephen Bisson, owners of Wicked Craft in Boston, are selling the 18-acre property on Red Brook Harbor that includes both a private beach and a tennis court. JFW Photography

It’s one of the latest additions to a collection of luxury properties with a jaw-dropping listing price — and exquisite amenities — for sale in seaside communities in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

The compound sits on a private peninsula on Red Brook Harbor in Cataumet, and is described in the listing as a “one-of-a-kind trophy estate offering the finest of resort-style living.”

Located at 178-180 Scraggy Neck Rd., the estate hit the market in September. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties is handling the listing.

Marybeth and Stephen Bisson, owners of Wicked Craft in Boston, are selling the 18-acre property on Red Brook Harbor that includes both a private beach and a tennis court. JFW Photography

Marybeth and Stephen Bisson, owners of Wicked Craft in Boston, are selling the 18-acre property on Red Brook Harbor that includes both a private beach and a tennis court. JFW Photography

With views overlooking the water, the main house features more than 9,500 square feet of space with five bedrooms. The primary bedroom offers panoramic views, two large walk-in closets, a wrap-around terrace, and an en-suite bath.

The property’s separate, nearly 3,400 square foot guest house, meanwhile, includes three bedrooms, according to the listing.

The Bissons bought the property for $7 million in 2007, the Wall Street Journal reported. When the couple first came across the peninsula, they were full-time residents of the Boston suburbs, but were looking for a summer home that offered both “plenty of land and privacy,” the Journal reported.

They demolished and rebuilt both of the houses that originally stood there. The boathouse was also rebuilt and the tennis court was renovated.

Marybeth and Stephen Bisson, owners of Wicked Craft in Boston, are selling the 18-acre property on Red Brook Harbor that includes both a private beach and a tennis court. JFW Photography

Marybeth and Stephen Bisson, owners of Wicked Craft in Boston, are selling the 18-acre property on Red Brook Harbor that includes both a private beach and a tennis court. JFW Photography

From its location in the village of Cataumet, which is part of Bourne, a future owner could take their boat directly across the harbor to Martha’s Vineyard or Provincetown. The property also has access to several sandy beaches and features a “substantial deep-water dock,” according to the listing.

Advertisement

Other amenities include a gym, sauna, steam shower, locker room, and a kitchen with a built-in breakfast banquette and a butler’s pantry. The top floor has a combined observatory and lounge with panoramic views and a full wet-bar.

Marybeth and Stephen Bisson, owners of Wicked Craft in Boston, are selling the 18-acre property on Red Brook Harbor that includes both a private beach and a tennis court. JFW Photography

Marybeth and Stephen Bisson, owners of Wicked Craft in Boston, are selling the 18-acre property on Red Brook Harbor that includes both a private beach and a tennis court. JFW Photography

The Bissons moved from the suburbs to live on the Cape year-round in 2019 and are now looking to sell the waterfront estate because work is bringing them back to the Boston area, the Journal reported. Along with the couple owning Wicked Craft in the North End, Stephen is a commercial real-estate investor.

Marybeth and Stephen Bisson, owners of Wicked Craft in Boston, are selling the 18-acre property on Red Brook Harbor that includes both a private beach and a tennis court. JFW Photography





Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.