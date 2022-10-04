Good things in small packages

Pastry chef Kimberly Hydes launched C.R.E.A.M. last year and creates mini ice cream cakes with two layers of ice cream layered on a crunchy cookie base. The 3-inch squares, which are 2 inches high, come in assorted flavors that include chocolate and marshmallow, strawberry shortcake and vanilla, or coffee and chocolate. There are seasonal flavors as well, such as caramel with vanilla apple and a layer of pumpkin on top of vanilla. Rather than take shortcuts, Hydes bakes the cookies and churns the ice cream herself. The Dorchester native, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu formally in Cambridge, has worked in the food industry for years, at Flour Bakery, Tatte, and SRV, among others. Reimagining an ice cream cake occurred to her as she was tinkering with leftover ingredients from a large cake. “I had never seen ice cream cakes sold by the slice,” she says. Each adorned with a cookie and fruit, the little squares are better than a slice and allow you to enjoy the cool confection without having to keep a whole ice cream cake in the freezer ($7.50 to $8 each). Available at Pemberton Farms, 2225 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617- 491-2244; Beacon Hill Wine & Gourmet, 538 Main St., Melrose, 781-665-3332; and Concord Market, 77 Lowell Road, Concord, 978-369-7500. To order online and for information about delivery and pickup, go to creamboston.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND