Goodnow Farms Chocolate is now offering tours

Cocoa beans at a chocolate tour at Goodnow Farms Chocolate manufacturing facility in Sudbury. Handout

Over the years, Tom and Monica Rogan of Goodnow Farms Chocolate have won so many awards for their chocolate bars — more than a hundred — their shelves are crammed with trophies. Along with all the accolades, the husband-and-wife artisan chocolate makers are committed to educating the public about fine chocolate and distinguishing it from mass-produced types. “What we’re doing here is different,” Tom says. “We want people to think of chocolate as food and not as candy.” And not dissimilar to wine or cheese, he adds. To demonstrate how fine chocolate is made, the couple has introduced one-hour, small-group tours of their Sudbury bean-to-bar manufacturing facility. Tom or Monica (or both) guide participants through the whole process, from sourcing their single-origin cacao beans to roasting (and experiencing the enticing aroma), grinding, molding, to all the steps it takes to eventually hand-wrap the bars. You’ll be able to taste an unroasted bean, discover its many flavor components, and watch how cocoa butter is pressed (Goodnow is one of the few chocolate makers to press their own) — and, of course, sample some of the bars. You can later visit the 225-year-old barn to buy confections, including limited editions. Tours are $20 and run on Thursdays starting at noon. Reserve at goodnowfarms.com.