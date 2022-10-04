A grinder for those who agree there’s no such thing as too much garlic

For garlic lovers, its heady perfume can be intoxicating. If there’s no such thing as too much garlic (that’s actually the title of a book), Backyard Garlic’s dehydrated garlic in a grinder might merit a place next to the salt shaker and pepper mill. A few grinds produce a textured shower of the seasoning that gives foods a garlicky zing. Some might use it instead of salt to transform a simple snack, like a bowl of popcorn. Margaret Witham and Rebecca Hennessey, garlic farmers from Maine and New Hampshire, at first grew the vegetable organically in their own backyards. “Garlic is very forgiving. It’s not that hard to grow,” Witham says. As their business flourishes, they also work with local farmers who also cultivate the bulbs naturally. The women cure, peel, chop, and dehydrate a hardneck variety (one that’s lightly spicy) and then hand-fill grinders with the craggy bits. “It’s stinky work, but we love it,” says Witham ($15 for 1.5 ounces; refill bags, $13 for 1.5 ounces). Available at Picnic and Pantry, 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville, 617-764-3387; Port Plums & Newburyport Olive Oil, 50 Water St., Newburyport, 978-462-7700, or go to backyardgarlic.farm

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND