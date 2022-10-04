Recipe: Fill corn tortillas with spicy roasted sweet potatoes for a family-friendly dinner

Serves 4

The thing about tacos that gives them such mass appeal is the wide variety of options for filling the tortillas. Sweet potatoes are a hearty autumn alternative. Roast cubes of the potato briefly in a hot oven, and while they cook, saute red onion with jalapeno and garlic. Stir in paprika and cumin, and gently bloom the spices -- meaning cook them for a minute until they're fragrant -- before deglazing the skillet with tomato paste and vinegar and tossing with the sweet potatoes. Let them finish roasting in the spices while you warm corn tortillas in a microwave or on a gas burner, and prepare the garnishes. Add black beans or sliced avocado, if you like, to extend the recipe to serve six. This family-friendly dinner comes together easily and won't break the bank.

2 large sweet potatoes (about 1 1/2 pounds total), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes Salt, to taste 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 small red onion, one-half finely chopped and one-half thinly sliced 1 jalapeno or other small chile pepper, cored, seeded, and finely chopped 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon paprika 1 tablespoon ground cumin 1 tablespoon tomato paste 1 tablespoon cider vinegar ½ cup sour cream ⅓ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro 8 small corn tortillas, warmed 2 cups shredded red or green cabbage Handful fresh cilantro leaves (for garnish) 2 limes, cut into wedges (for serving)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a bowl, toss the sweet potatoes with the salt and 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Transfer to the baking sheet. Roast for 10 minutes. The potatoes will not be cooked through. After 10 minutes, remove the potatoes from the oven and turn the temperature up to 400 degrees.

3. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the chopped red onion and cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Add the jalapeno and garlic, and cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes more. Add the paprika and cumin and stir for 1 minute, or until the spices are aromatic. Stir in the tomato paste and vinegar and cook to release any browned bits from the bottom of the pan.

4. Gently transfer the sweet potatoes to the skillet and stir gently until they are coated with the seasonings. Tip the sweet potato mixture back onto the baking sheet.

5. Transfer the baking sheet to the oven and roast the potatoes, stirring occasionally, for 15 to 20 minutes, or until they are tender when pierced with a skewer.

6. In a blender or food processor, combine the sour cream and chopped cilantro. Blend until it forms a smooth paste.

7. Lay the tortillas on a work surface. Spread a spoonful of sour cream on each, and top with cabbage and sweet potatoes. Garnish with sliced red onion and cilantro leaves. Serve with lime.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick