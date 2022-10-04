Recipe: Maple-glazed carrots, drizzled with mustard dressing, are almost too pretty to eat

Serves 4

Locally grown carrots are in farmers' markets and farm stands right now, and though they're sweet eaten raw, they're doubly good roasted. The basic method is pretty simple -- you drizzle them with olive oil and maple syrup and put them into a very hot oven -- and then dress them up. Here they get a flourish from a dressing of whole-grain Dijon mustard, lemon rind and juice, and a touch of heat from red pepper flakes. Garnish them with the works. Add crunchy toasted sunflower seeds and a sprinkle of parsley. They're almost too pretty to eat.

CARROTS

1½ pounds carrots, peeled and if large, halved lengthwise 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoon maple syrup Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. On the baking sheet, mound the carrots. Sprinkle with olive oil and maple syrup and toss to coat the carrots all over. Spread them in one layer, leaving space between each, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

3. Roast for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, and turn each carrot with tongs. Return the pan to the oven and continue roasting for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the carrots are lightly charred and tender when pierced with the tip of a knife. (Total roasting time is 25 to 30 minutes.)

DRESSING

1½ tablespoons whole-grain Dijon mustard Grated rind and juice of 1/2 lemon 1½ tablespoons maple syrup 1 tablespoon olive oil Salt and black pepper, to taste Few pinches of Maras, Aleppo, or crushed red pepper, or more to taste 2 tablespoons roasted, salted sunflower seeds (for garnish) 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. In a small bowl, whisk together the mustard, lemon rind and juice, maple syrup, olive oil, salt, and black pepper.

2. Drizzle the dressing over the warm carrots on the baking sheet and toss to coat them. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and black pepper, if you like.

3. Arrange the carrots on a serving platter. Sprinkle with Maras, Aleppo, or red pepper, sunflower seeds, and parsley.

Sally Pasley Vargas