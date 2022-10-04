Recipe: Top bowls of farro with green tahini and a poached egg (you’ll love the easy technique)

Serves 4

Molly Yeh, a Juilliard-trained musician who lives on a farm on the North Dakota-Minnesota border, has a charming new book, "Home is Where the Eggs Are: Farmhouse Food for the People You Love." She teaches a clever way to poach eggs that you can do with success and little worry. Where many recipes instruct you to bring a large pot of water to a boil and make a vortex in the center to drop the egg into, Yeh, who stars in the Food Network's "Girl Meets Farm," tells you to drop eggs into a skillet filled with an inch of boiling water. There's no vortex. No trepidation. It's so easy! In this recipe from the book, poached eggs go into bowls of farro, along with tahini whirred in a food processor with parsley, dill, and scallions. There's plenty of crunch and color from cherry tomatoes and radishes, and a little surprise taste from quick-pickled shallots. She cooks the farro in a large pot in plenty of boiling water -- the way pasta is cooked -- until the grains are tender but still have some bite. Farro, a type of wheat, is a chewy, hearty grain, writes Yeh, "that always manages to fill me up faster than I anticipate."

TAHINI

¼ cup coarsely chopped parsley ¼ cup coarsely chopped dill 2 scallions, coarsely chopped 1 clove garlic, peeled Juice of 1/2 lemon ½ cup tahini 6 tablespoons cold water, or more if needed Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a food processor, combine the parsley, dill, scallions, garlic, lemon juice, tahini, and 2 tablespoons of the water. Pulse until smooth. Add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the mixture is thick but pourable.

2. You can make the sauce 2 days in advance and store it in the refrigerator. It will thicken as it sits, so add a little more water to thin it, if necessary.

FARRO

Salt, to taste 2 cups farro, rinsed 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 medium shallot, thinly sliced 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar Pinch of sugar 4 eggs, each in a small cup 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered 4 radishes, thinly sliced ¼ cup mixed chopped fresh parsley, dill, and scallions 2 scallions, thinly sliced (for garnish) 1 lemon, cut into wedges (for serving)

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil with a generous pinch of salt. Add the farro and cook, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes, or until it is tender but still has some bite. Drain into a strainer, shake it to remove excess water, and transfer to a bowl. Sprinkle with the olive oil.

2. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the shallot, vinegar, sugar, and a pinch of salt. Stir well and let the mixture sit for a few minutes to get a little pickle-y.

3. Fill a skillet with about 1-inch of water and bring it to a low simmer. Carefully ease the eggs into the water, leaving plenty of space around each one. Simmer for 2 to 4 minutes, or until the whites are opaque and the yolks are soft and jiggly. Line a plate with a paper towel. Remove the eggs with a slotted spoon and transfer them to the plate.

4. Scoop the farro into 4 large shallow bowls. Top each with a spoonful of the tahini sauce, an egg, shallots, tomatoes, radishes, and herbs. Sprinkle with scallions and serve with lemon.

Sheryl Julian