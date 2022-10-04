A timeline of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s relationship

Rumors have swirled over the past few months about a possible rift between the pair following Brady’s decision to return to the NFL . The two allegedly have not been living together for months. Last month, speculation grew during Brady’s 11-day absence from training camp with the Buccaneers.

The picture-perfect power couple’s relationship is reportedly on the rocks, with multiple outlets reporting on Tuesday the two have hired divorce lawyers . Page Six first reported the news, followed by People and CNN .

There could be trouble in paradise for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

In a recent interview with Elle Magazine, the Brazilian model said she had her concerns with football: “This is a very violent sport. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

And after 13 years of marriage, that joy might take the pair in opposite directions. Until then, we reminisce. Here’s a timeline of Brady and Bündchen’s relationship.

2006

Brady and Bündchen met through a friend in 2006, not long after Bündchen had gotten out of a relationship with longtime boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, according to a Vanity Fair article published in 2009.

“I knew right way — the first time I saw him. ... We sat and talked for three hours,” Bündchen said of the first time she met Brady. “I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

2007

Two and a half months into their relationship, Brady got the news that his former girlfriend, actress and model Bridget Moynahan, was pregnant. Bündchen opened up about the experience in her 2018 memoir, “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.”

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down,” Bündchen wrote.

Brady and Moynahan welcomed their son, Jack, that August.

“Jack, my bonus child, has been a huge gift and blessing in my life,” Bündchen wrote in her memoir, adding that she and Brady made the decision to start their family shortly after Jack’s birth. “We decided to start our family sooner rather than later.”

2009

Brady proposed to Bündchen in January 2009.

“He made up this whole story [about] how my apartment was flooding, and I ran over to fix the situation,” Bundchen told Vogue in a “73 Questions” video segment. “When I got there, the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere, and then he went down on his knees to propose, and I’m like, ‘Get up!’”

(Brady had recently had surgery and three staph infections.)

“He’s like, ‘I gotta go on my knees,’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no! Get up, please!’” Bündchen told Vogue.

A month later, the pair tied the knot in Santa Monica, Calif.

“We planned it in like 10 days, and it was perfect,” Brady told GQ. “We went back to the house and I barbecued aged New York strips. We had champagne, a cake, some ice cream. It was a great night. I think you always have this idea that weddings need to be 200 people and you invite everybody, and I’m all for it if people want to do that, but I think there was really something special about just having our parents there.”

Brady and Bündchen threw a second wedding in Costa Rica that following April, according to GQ.

December 2009

Brady and Bündchen welcomed their son, Benjamin, in December 2009.

“Two months later, when football season was over, Tom, Benny, and I moved out to Los Angeles, where Jack was living, so we could all be with Jack more regularly. But by the early summer, our family was back in Boston in time for training camp,” Bündchen wrote in her memoir.

December 2012

The Brady-Bündchen bunch grew again when their second child together, Vivian, was born.

“That chapter of my life was replaced by the needs of a growing family,” Bündchen wrote in her memoir, talking about how modeling had to take a backseat. “With the arrival of Benny and Vivi, I found out quickly that being a mother was a lot more work than modeling. . . . Tom’s schedule during football season is so demanding that I take on most of the family responsibilities.”

September 2015

In the wake of “Deflategate,” the NFL controversy revolving around accusations that Brady ordered the deflating of footballs in the AFC Championship Game in January 2015, sources reported “tension” between Brady and Bündchen, which Brady addressed in a radio interview.

“We’re in a great place, I’ll just say that,’” Brady said. “I’m a lucky man, very blessed with support from my family. . . . I’ve been very blessed to have an incredible relationship with my life partner and I don’t think anything will ever get in the way of that.”

May 2018

The power couple turned more than a few heads at the 2018 Met Gala.

Tom Brady and Gisele Brundchen arrive for the 2018 Met Gala. ANGELA WEISS

January 2019

Bündchen packed on the support for Brady in 2019 after he and the Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Brady was on his way to his ninth Super Bowl.

“I first want to say hi to my wife, I love you so much,” Brady said during a postgame interview.

February 2019

Brady and Bündchen posted tributes to each other in celebration of their 10th wedding anniversary.

“Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together,” Brady wrote in a caption with a throwback wedding photo. “My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper. Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family!”

”There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family,” Bündchen wrote.

April 2020

Brady revealed in a candid interview with Howard Stern that he and Bündchen were having marriage issues, which is why he skipped voluntary workouts with the Patriots in 2018 and 2019. He said Bündchen wasn’t happy that he was focused on football all year while she took care of the family. Brady revealed they sought marriage counseling, and that Bündchen wrote him a letter with her concerns that he kept in his drawer.

“I had to check myself,” Brady said.

February 2021

Brady won his seventh Super Bowl, and his first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bündchen was quick to post her support for her husband on Instagram.

“Congratulations my love! Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met.”

October 2021

Brady revealed on an episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast that his successful career had led to some tough conversations in his marriage.

“I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now, and I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish,” Brady said. “You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years, just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida.”

February/March 2022

Brady announced his retirement after 20 years with the Patriots and two seasons with the Bucs. “To my wife, Gisele, and my children, Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement,” Brady wrote in an Instagram post. “I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family. Te amo amor da minha vida.”

Six weeks later, Brady changed his mind: The quarterback said his time wasn’t up and he’d return to the NFL.

“Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!” Bündchen commented.

August/September 2022

After Brady’s 11-day absence from training camp, sources told Us magazine and other outlets there was “tension” between Brady and Bündchen. During the Buccaneers’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Bündchen tweeted in support of her husband, but many noticed she was absent from the game.

And on Tuesday, reports came out that both Bündchen and Brady have hired divorce lawyers.

