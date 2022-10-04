14 of the migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard have left base on Cape Cod to pursue housing, state officials say

The remaining 35, the statement said, “remain at JBCC and are working with case managers to develop more sustainable housing plans. ... It is anticipated that the remaining residents will depart JBCC this week as additional transitional housing opportunities are finalized. JBCC’s temporary shelter operation is scheduled to conclude by this weekend.”

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said in a statement that 14 of the migrants, including family units, have left Joint Base Cape Cod for housing opportunities in and outside Massachusetts.

Thirty-five of the 49 Venezuelan migrants flown unexpectedly to Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 14 remain at Joint Base Cape Cod, where they were offered temporary shelter after their surprise arrival in Massachusetts orchestrated by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s office, authorities said Tuesday.

A number of services have been provided to the migrants on the base, the statement said, including temporary shelter and food; clothing and hygiene supplies; access to health care, mental health, and crisis counseling; technical and logistical support for access to legal services; case management for ongoing housing for individuals and families, including educational support for children; transportation for regular trips into the community for medical and other needs; spiritual care and social opportunities; and a bilingual staff and interpreter services, the statement said.

Several nonprofits have provided assistance including Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, the Justice Center of Southeast Massachusetts, and Lawyers for Civil Rights.

“We are incredibly grateful for so many of our partners who’ve mobilized to help the folks sheltering at Joint Base Cape Cod,” said Acting Massachusetts Emergency Management Director Dawn Brantley in Tuesday’s statement from public safety officials.

“I especially want to thank the professionals at Father Bill’s & MainSpring for the tremendous expertise and compassion that they brought to this response,” Brantley continued. “Their team has worked hard, around the clock from day one to ensure that day to day operations and service provision run smoothly. We are fortunate and very grateful they are part of this team.”

Lawyers for Civil Rights has filed a lawsuit on behalf of the migrants against DeSantis and other Florida officials in US District Court in Boston, alleging the officials ran an illegal scheme that exploited vulnerable immigrants with false promises of cash payments and job opportunities. The suit is pending.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.