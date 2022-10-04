All migrants transported last month to Vineyard to leave military base by weekend

The transition marks the beginning of a new chapter for the migrants who, the migrants and their lawyers said, were tricked into boarding private planes to Massachusetts as part of a bizarre scheme orchestrated by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The flights sought to draw attention to the undue burden that DeSantis says federal immigration policy places on border states.

All of the migrants will depart the base by the end of the weekend, the administration of Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, 14 migrants had left the base and 35 remained, it said.

Migrants who were transported, unannounced, from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last month are being relocated from a Cape Cod military base to temporary emergency housing, according to a lawyer representing some of the migrants.

After housing the migrants for approximately two weeks at Joint Base Cape Cod, the Baker administration is now transitioning families to temporary, emergency shelters, said Susan Church, an immigration lawyer who represents a family and several single men from the group of migrants. The single men, Church said, are not eligible for the state program that provides limited quantities of emergency, temporary housing.

“The state prioritized families,” Church said. “I don’t think they’re providing [the single men] housing. Instead, they’re showing them where shelters are.” Others, she added, plan to return to Martha’s Vineyard where they received offers of help during their short stay.

Carlos, a migrant who traveled to the United States alone, said he knows no one in the US he can stay with and wasn’t sure where he would go next.

“My thought is Boston,” he wrote in a text message Tuesday.

Church said on Tuesday that the timeline for the migrants’ departure from the base had been communicated to the migrants and their lawyers over the past several days.

A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security declined to comment beyond the statement.

Many of the migrants, most of them Venezuelan, began their journeys months ago. They traveled by train, foot, and motor vehicle across Central America to the US southern border.

Enrique, one of the migrants staying at the base, said in recent interviews that he was brutally beaten by a gang near the Mexican city of Tampico before reaching Texas. Another migrant, identified only as Yanet Doe in a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of most of the migrants, completed part of the journey aboard the infamous Train of Death, a dangerous network of trains used by migrants traveling north through Mexico, according to court filings.

When the migrants finally reached Texas, they became the unwitting pawns in a political maneuver for which DeSantis has claimed credit. There, in San Antonio, a woman now identified as Perla Huerta, a former Army counterintelligence specialist, promised them free travel to Boston, Washington, D.C., and “sanctuary states,” according to interviews with migrants and court filings.

She allegedly said that if they boarded planes, which had been chartered by the state of Florida, they would receive cash assistance and jobs on arrival.

Instead the migrants landed, unannounced, on Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 14. There were none of the promised amenities — only islanders and tourists who were as surprised as the migrants.

The local community and the state of Massachusetts leaped into action, providing food, cellphones, temporary shelter, and, after a few days, transit to Joint Base Cape Cod, where most of the migrants have been living for just over two weeks.

Carlos, who like Enrique, preferred not to have his last name published for fears about his safety, said that he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from volunteers, nonprofits, state government, and the military in Massachusetts. “I am extremely grateful,” he said.

The office of DeSantis, a Republican and possible 2024 presidential candidate, said in a recent statement: “The transportation of the immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard was done on a voluntary basis. The immigrants were homeless, hungry, and abandoned . . . Florida’s program gave them a fresh start in a sanctuary state and these individuals opted to take advantage of chartered flights to Massachusetts.”

Among those who have left the base are a family of three represented by Church. The family has relocated to temporary, emergency housing in Lowell where Church believes they may be able to stay for some months. But beyond the state-provided housing, there is little for them in the city, she said. They do not have contacts there.

“It’s going to be interesting,” Church said.

Unlike migrants from Central American countries, such as Honduras or Nicaragua, Venezuelans tend to have few connections in the United States, Church said. Venezuelans, who have fled political upheaval, violence, and economic instability in their home country, have a shorter history of large-scale migration to the US, so there is a smaller diaspora.

Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, which is representing the migrants in the class action lawsuit, urged state government to continue supporting the migrants.

“Our clients come from extremely vulnerable backgrounds,” he said in an e-mail to the Globe Tuesday. “Many have been traveling for weeks under dangerous and volatile conditions, not to mention being victims of DeSantis’ fraudulent scheme. . . . We urge state officials to secure safe housing options for the migrants.”

Samantha J. Gross of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.