Amber Alert for Maine children canceled after mother turns herself in to police in Woburn

Alexandra Vincent, 27, was arrested after allegedly taking Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6from 63 Ferry Road on Monday, in violation of a court order, according to comments made by Saco Police Chief Jack Clements to WMTW-TV .

A woman turned herself in to Woburn police on Tuesday, one day after after she allegedly abducted her two children from their Saco, Maine home, officials said.

Vincent took the children before Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services could remove them from the home, officials said. Authorities issued a warrant for criminal restraint by parent after discovering that Vincent had fled the state.

Maine State Police issued Amber Alert at 3:44 p.m. on Tuesday.

The alert was canceled at 5:11 p.m., after Vincent learned of the Amber Alert and contacted law enforcement to turn herself in, police said.

“She did the right thing,” Clements said. “She contacted our police department, and when she did that, we directed her to the closest police department, which was Woburn, Mass.”

Vincent was placed under arrest in Woburn, while her children waited for their father to come pick them up, police said.

Saco police declined immediate comment on Tuesday evening. Woburn police could not be reached for comment.

