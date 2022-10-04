Brookline recognized in Fortune’s ‘25 Best Places to Live for Families’

Brookline’s “more urban feel” nurtures a thriving array of small businesses and a grass-roots arts scene, Fortune reported in its profile.

Brookline was ranked 16th on the magazine’s list , and is the only one from Massachusetts. Fortune reviewed data for nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the country, it said, and looked for communities that provide access to services like good schools, health care, community support, and resources for aging residents.

Brookline was recognized by Fortune’s “25 Best Places to Live for Families” list, grouping the town with communities the magazine said provide the right mix of services to meet the needs of multigenerational families.

“Nestled within the boundaries of Boston and bordering six of the city’s neighborhoods, this leafy and walkable enclave is known for its tree-lined streets, manicured lawns, and elegant Victorian mansions,” Fortune reported. “But it only takes a trip to Washington Square or Coolidge Corner — home of world-class restaurants and shopping — to be reminded that you’re in a vibrant metropolitan area.”

Fortune noted that Brookline is served by the MBTA’s Green Line, and that many of the town’s residents use public transportation to get to work.

Fortune pointed to accolades bestowed on Brookline High School, and called the town a “terrific place to grow up.”

It also highlighted the services offered by the Brookline Senior Center and Brookline Adult and Community Education “help seniors socialize, learn new skills, and continue to feel like part of the community,” the magazine reported.

In a statement, Town Administrator Chas Carey said officials were thrilled that Brookline was recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.

“We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life. This honor is a testament to our dedicated Town and School District employees, as well as our residents and community members,” Carey said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.