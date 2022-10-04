Car crashes, sinks in Danvers River

A car drove off the road in Salem and landed in the Danvers River on Tuesday night, officials said. The driver escaped without injuries.

The car was driving north into Beverly when it came off the road just before the Kernwood Bridge at 9:08 p.m., according to Salem Police Lieutenant Dennis Gaudet.

The driver managed to get out of the vehicle and call 911 from the roof of the sinking car, Gaudet said. He did not suffer any injuries, and was able to swim to shore as first responders arrived.