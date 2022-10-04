Disabled MBTA Blue Line train causes delays Monday night

A disabled train caused delays on the MBTA’s Blue Line Monday night, officials said.

Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA, said the train “went disabled” between Wood Island and Orient Heights and “attempts by T personnel to get it moving again under its own power were unsuccessful.”

MBTA officials tweeted about the Blue Line train having a “mechanical problem” at 10:56 p.m. and the issue was resolved about a half an hour later, with trains resuming regularly scheduled service around midnight.