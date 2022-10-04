Disabled MBTA Blue Line train causes delays Monday night

A disabled train caused delays on the MBTA’s Blue Line Monday night, officials said.
Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA, said the train “went disabled” between Wood Island and Orient Heights and “attempts by T personnel to get it moving again under its own power were unsuccessful.”
MBTA officials tweeted about the Blue Line train having a “mechanical problem” at 10:56 p.m. and the issue was resolved about a half an hour later, with trains resuming regularly scheduled service around midnight.
“Blue Line personnel coupled another train with the disabled train and it was pulled into Orient Heights Station where passengers exited,” Pesaturo said in an e-mail to the Globe. “The train was removed from service and replaced with another one.”
Pesaturo said the problem was with the train’s propulsion system.
