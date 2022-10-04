Doody steps down from fire department to take town administrator job

He started as town administrator on Oct. 3, taking over from Charles Aspinwall who retired after six years on the job.

The Sept. 30 event at the Canton Fire Station drew family, town residents, elected officials, and representatives from neighboring fire departments. To mark the end of his final shift, Doody left the station aboard Engine 3 and received a police and fire escort to his home.

The town of Canton threw a party for departing Fire Chief Charles Doody, who is leaving after 27 years with the department to become Town Administrator.

Doody said the Select Board approached him about the job, because of his leadership role in town during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was very happy being fire chief, but it’s an opportunity to give more back to the community,” Doody said in a phone interview. “I grew up here, been working here for years, and I felt I could have a bigger impact.”

Doody said another reason he took the job was to make room for the “very talented people waiting to progress in their careers” at the Canton Fire Department. “I thought it would be good for the department to let people move on,” he said.

The Select Board chose former Captain Wendell Robery, who has been with the department since 1987, to be the new chief.

Doody had been Canton’s fire chief since 2009; he became a Canton firefighter in 1995 and retired to take the town administrator position.

