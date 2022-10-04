Dorchester man charged with assault, gun violations after domestic disturbance

Dozier was ordered held in lieu of $15,000 bail and told to stay away from the woman he allegedly assaulted and the location of the alleged assault, prosecutors said. He is due back in court Nov. 3.

Joseph Dozier of Dorchester was charged Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court’s Dorchester division with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a family or household member, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a high-capacity firearm, and making threats, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and a loaded, high-capacity handgun with a laser site was seized after Boston police responded to a domestic disturbance call in Dorchester on Monday, officials said.

Advertisement

“Domestic violence calls [are] stressful enough for the victims and the responders, but when a gun has any involvement the situation becomes even more dangerous,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “I’m grateful no one was hurt in this incident and that a deadly, high-capacity weapon was taken off the streets.”

Dozier’s attorney could immediately not be reached for comment late Tuesday afternoon.

Boston police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Greenwood Street home at 11:48 a.m. and were told by an alleged victim that Dozier had hit her and threatened to kill her while motioning toward his waist, where he had a gun, according to prosecutors.

Police soon stopped Dozier’s vehicle and placed him under arrest, the statement said.

In the home’s basement, police found a 9 mm pistol equipped with a laser site and loaded with one round in the chamber and 15 in the magazine, according to the statement.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.