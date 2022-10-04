Federal agents and police raid Woburn businesses in human trafficking probe

Federal authorities and local law enforcement raided multiple homes and businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning and arrested three people as part of a human trafficking probe, officials said.
“In the early hours this morning, Homeland Security Investigations and the Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, with assistance from Woburn Police, executed federal search and arrest warrants at several residences and businesses in Woburn,” said a statement from the Homeland Security Investigations division of ICE.
“As this investigation is ongoing, we are unable to provide further details and any additional questions should be directed to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts,” the statement continued. It did not identify any of the targeted addresses.
United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins was asked about the raids at the end of an unrelated briefing Tuesday.
“I had a conversation earlier, right before walking in, with the special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations,” Rollins said. “We’ll be issuing a statement very shortly after this.”
Woburn police Chief Robert F. Rufo, Jr. confirmed in a brief phone interview that three people had been arrested and that the probe’s focused on “human trafficking issues.” He referred further questions to Rollins’s office.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.
