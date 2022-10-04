Feedback sought on underground transmission line proposal

Hingham’s municipal electric company is holding a public virtual meeting on Oct. 12 to get feedback from Hingham and Weymouth residents about a proposed project in both towns that is designed to make electric service in Hingham more reliable.

The project includes a 3.7-mile underground transmission line in Weymouth and Hingham, a new Eversource electric station near the Connell Ice Rink in Weymouth, and a new Hingham Municipal Lighting Plant substation near the Hingham dump or transfer station.

“When construction is completed, residents and businesses in both Weymouth and Hingham will not know that the line is there,” said Tom Morahan, general manager of Hingham Municipal Lighting Plant. “But in order to get to that point, there will be some temporary disruption, and HMLP is committed to working with all affected residents, businesses, and officials to ensure that local concerns are fully heard and that the impacts of construction are minimized.”