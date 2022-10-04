Hiker rescued in White Mountains; carried two miles to safety

A woman was rescued Monday afternoon after she injured her ankle while hiking Mount Chocorua in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, officials said.

Patricia Case, 34, of North Woodstock, N.H., injured her ankle shortly after summiting the mountain and was unable to call 911 due to poor cell phone reception, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department official said in a statement. She ended up crawling up a steep section of the trail until she was able to acquire a signal to text a friend asking for help, officials said.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers and members of the Lakes Region Search and Rescue team responded and located Case on the Bee Line Trail on Mount Chocorua. She was then evaluated, stabilized, placed in a litter and carried approximately two miles to the intersection of the Bee Line and the Bolles Trail. From there she was transferred to a utility vehicle and taken back to the trailhead parking area, arriving at 11:30 p.m., officials said.